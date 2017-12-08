Skanska Elevates Veteran Anders Danielsson to Global CEO

Global construction giant Skanska AB has named Executive Vice President, a 26-year company veteran tapped last spring to shore up the firm's US operations, to be CEO effective Jan.1.

Also now running global infrastructure work, he will succeed Johan Karlstrom, who will remain as a senior advisor until January 2019, when he will retire.

Danielsson also had been president of Skanska operations in Norway and Sweden.

He was tapped to lead the US unit, which has key roles on New York City's $4-billion LaGuardia Airport redevelopment and a $2.3-billion, public-private interstate rebuild in Florida, related to its “failure to consistently meet profitability expectations,” the firm said at the time. US unit Skanska Civil and its joint-venture partners were terminated in late 2015 as contractor on a $2-billion Boston rail extension amid concerns of a potential billion-dollar cost overrun.

improving profitability will be a key focus for the firm, which also reported project write downs in the UK, Danielsson told Bloomberg. “We need to be more selective and choose contracts that we can earn more on,” he said.

He also noted potential to grow the firm's residential development business globally, despite signs of a slowdown in that unit's key Swedish market.

Skanska ranks at No. 17 on ENR's Top 250 Global Contractors, reporting $15.4 billion in worldwide revenue. Its American-based unit also ranks at No. 7 on ENR's Top 400 Contractors list, reporting about $6 billion in 2016 US revenue.

Skanska AB shares, traded on the Stockholm exchange, are down 15% this year, although they rose 0.6% just after the announcement, according to Bloomberg.

A Skanska spokesman says Danielsson will remain US CEO to begin 2018. The firm's board is set to appoint a new US CEO in the first quarter. It did not confirm whether Richard Cavallaro is returning to that role. He now is CEO of the US unit's civil construction business.

Skanska also announced that Executive Vice President Mats Williamson, who is CEO in Sweden, will depart on Jan. 1.

The executive changes come amid new project issues in New York City related to a relatiively-small but high-profile job in lower Manhattan.

Skanska USA said in early December that it has halted construction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which one on-line media report estimated could reach $60 million in cost and was set for completion in late 2018, because of payment default by the project owner, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The firm alerted subcontractors in a Dec. 5 letter to stop work and withdraw from the building site immediately, according to a copy obtained by The Pappas Post, an online site.

St. Nicholas was destroyed in the 9/11 World Trade Center terror attack in 2001. The replacement church was being built at the site of the former Deutsche Bank building, which was damaged in the attack and later demolished.

The Archdiocese announced last month that it is probing whether construction funding has been inappropriately used for operations.

Skanska USA Executive Vice President and General Manager Tomm Webb said "we have worked with the Archdiocese throughout its well-documented, recent financial difficulties to extend payment deadlines and discuss alternatives, all while continuing to construct the Shrine. Stopping work was the only viable option at this point in time."

The firm did not disclose the amount of payment it is owed or when work would restart.

The Santiago Calatrava-designed church was topped out in November 2016.