A Waiting Game After Partial Implosion Fails at Michigan's Silverdome

Not all the detonations planned actually took place, according to reports

Detonations can be seen during an attempted implosion of the Silverdome, in Pontiac, Michigan, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Technical problems with the explosives left the stadium still standing after the blast. Photo: David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP

December 3, 2017
PONTIAC, Mich. — A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home. Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen. Full story.

