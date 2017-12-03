Demolition
A Waiting Game After Partial Implosion Fails at Michigan's Silverdome
Not all the detonations planned actually took place, according to reports
December 3, 2017
PONTIAC, Mich. — A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home. Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen. Full story.
