Georgia Dome Imploded in Controlled Demolition

An estimated 4,800 pounds of explosives took just 12 seconds to take down the 25-year-old Georgia Dome, a structure that broke new ground for cable-supported fabric roofs. The Nov. 20 implosion “went off perfect,” says Rick Cuppetilli, executive vice president with Adamo Group, the demolition contractor. The stadium featured a unique design, with its roof anchored to a concrete cast-in-place compression ring that measured 2,300 ft in circumference. Together, the roof and ring “fell in beautifully,” Cuppetilli says. After four months of on-site planning, crews spent 11 days drilling more than 3,000 holes and placing the 4,800 pounds of explosives. The section planned to fall last—along Mangum Street—failed to collapse and will be taken down mechanically.