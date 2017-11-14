Midwest People: Construction business updates for 11/2017

Lance Cage, who led HOK’s St. Louis office as managing principal, has left to join AECOM Buildings + Places as COO in the Americas. Before becoming managing principal of HOK’s St. Louis office in June 2016, Cage was the institutional business unit leader for St. Louis-based Clayco Inc. for six years. Prior to that he was a project manager for St. Louis-based ARCO Construction Co. for eight years.



Pete Burney has joined Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction as vice president and director of diversity inclusion and compliance. Lesley Elwell has been hired by the contractor as chief people officer. Elwell, who has held similar roles at WalMart, Spring and DirecTV, will head JE Dunn’s human resources team. Burney will work with the contractor’s diversity team and legal/compliance teams to focus on internal project support, supply chain identification and compliance with government and municipal contracting programs. Burney previously worked for Hallmark for the past 27 years, most recently as senior vice president of supply chain and business enablement.



Michelle Garrigan has joined Stantec’s Green Bay, Wis., office as a project manager. She has 25 years of experience on civil and transportation projects for public- and private-sector clients.



Western Specialty Contractors has promoted Kevin Rogers to manager of its Chicago facades branch. Rogers, who started with Western in 2013, was previously sales/project manager at the branch.



St. Louis interior planning firm Spellman Brady & Company has promoted Jen Sheehan to the position of project manager/senior designer.



Kevin McClain has been named president and chief executive officer for The Weitz Co. following the retirement of Leonard W. Martling. McClain previously held the title of chief operating officer and officially assumed the CEO role after Martling retired on Oct. 1 after 36 years with the construction company. McClain has been at Weitz for 18 years.



Dewberry promoted David Evers to senior associate and Kalman Nagy and Jonathan Tallman to associate. Evers has more than 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering and serves as the managing director of the engineering group in the firm’s Peoria, Ill., office. Nagy is an architect in Peoria, and Tallman is a senior project manager and the firm’s Midwest regional public safety director, also based in Peoria.



Fargo, N.D.-based design and engineering firm Ulteig has promoted Jason Hoskins to the newly created position of vice president for innovation, development and quality in the firm’s St. Paul office.



Northbrook. Ill.-based Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE) has named Steve Schmit as chief financial officer. Schmit, who has been with WJE since 1997, was the firm’s director of finance since April 2016.