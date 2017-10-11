Virginia Tunnel Builders Deliver Latest Project Phase Early

The design-build phase of the $2.1- billion Elizabeth River Tunnels project in Norfolk, Va., finished last month—one year ahead of schedule—in a P3 collaboration between a Skanska USA-Kiewit-Weeks Marine Inc. team and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation. The project’s main two-lane tunnel is one of the first all-concrete tunnels in the U.S. designed for deepwater immersion. The 3,800-ft-long tunnel comprises eleven 16,000-ton reinforced-concrete segments, fabricated at a former steel-mill deepwater site. The new vehicular tunnel itself opened six months early, in June 2016, while other project elements, including the rehab of two existing tunnels and a 1.1-mile elevated highway extension, also finished months ahead of schedule, in late 2016. The final component, a rehabilitated existing Midtown Tunnel, finished in May, 12 months ahead of schedule.