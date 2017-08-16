ENR Mountain States 2017 Best Projects Winners

ENR Mountain States is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition across a seven-state region, which includes Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
A panel of nine judges from all areas of the industry—architects, GCs, green consultants, virtual designers and engineers—selected winners and merit awards from the 105 total entries this year.
This is our 17th year for the project awards, which are detailed below. In addition to the awards listed, we will present safety awards to several deserving projects, and one project in each area (Intermountain and Colorado/Wyoming/Dakotas) will win top honors as the Project of the Year, along with some judges’ special recognitions. Those winners will be announced soon, so stay tuned.
The awards are split into the two areas noted above to correspond with their respective awards events. They are listed by region below.
Projects will be covered in more detail in the October issue of ENR Mountain States, and the winners honored at two breakfast awards events in the last week of October: Denver on Oct. 25 and Salt Lake City on Oct. 31. (See details about those here on our website).
Congratulations to the winners!
2017 Intermountain Best Projects Winners
(for projects located in Utah, Idaho and Montana)
Airports/Transit
- Winner: Hanksville Utah Airport Runway Reconstruction, Hanksville, Utah, Entry submitted by Nielson Construction & Materials
- No merit award winner
Cultural/Worship
- Winner: Beverly Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, Cedar City, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction
- Merit: Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Entry submitted by Okland Construction
Energy/Industrial
- Winner: Three Peaks Solar, Cedar City, Utah, Entry submitted by Swinerton Renewable Energy
- Merit: Kihomac, Layton, Utah, Entry submitted by R&O Construction
Government/Public Building
- Winner: Provo Power, Provo, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.
- Merit: Unified State Laboratory Module II, Taylorsville, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction
Green Project
- Winner: Ascent Office Building, Farmington, Utah, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction
- Merit: Canyon Country Discovery Center, Blanding, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction
Health Care
- Winner: University of Utah Health Care Farmington Health Center, Farmington, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.
- Merit (tie): Intermountain Healthcare Park City Hospital Outpatient Expansion & Third Floor Med/Surgical Unit Build, Park City, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction
- Merit (tie): Telos U., Orem, Utah Entry submitted by Hughes General Contractors Inc.
Higher Education/Research
- No entries
Highways/Bridges
- Winner: Provo Westside Connector, Provo, Utah, Entry submitted by Horrocks Engineers
- Merit: SR -132; MP 46.92-56, Moroni, Utah, Entry submitted by Hales Sand & Gravel
Interiors/Tenant Improvement
- Winner: Utah Cultural Celebration Center Tenant Improvement, West Valley City, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.
- Merit: Jet.com Tenant Improvement, Draper, Utah, Entry submitted by Jacobsen Construction Co.
K-12 Education
- Winner: Skyridge High School, Lehi, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction
- Merit: Ridgevue High School, Nampa, Idaho, Entry submitted by Design West Architects P.A.
Landscape/Urban Development
- Winner: Wardle Fields Regional Park, Bluffdale, Utah, Entry submitted by Think Architecture
- Merit: Moab Giants Dinosaur Park, Moab, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction
Manufacturing
- No entries
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use
- Winner: 111 Main, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
- Merit: Entrata Corporate Headquarters, Lehi, Utah, Entry submitted by Method Studio & AE Urbia
Renovation/Restoration
- Winner: Joseph Smith Memorial Building Exterior Renovation, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Jacobsen Construction Co.
- Merit: OC Tanner Corporate Headquarters, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction
Residential/Hospitality
- Winner: Stein Eriksen Residences, Park City, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.
- Merit: Inn at 500, Boise, Entry submitted by Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI)
Small Project (Under $10 Million)
- Winner: Utah Valley 911 Dispatch Center, Spanish Fork, Utah, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction
- Merit: VOA Youth Resource Center, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by MHTN Architects Inc.
Specialty Contracting
- No entries
Sports/Entertainment
- Winner: University of Utah Ski House, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction
- Merit: Utah State University Maverik Stadium Westside Renovation, Logan, Utah, Entry submitted by Okland Construction
Water/Environment
- Winner: Basin Creek Water Treatment and Ancillary Facilities, Butte-Silver Bow, Mont., Entry submitted by HDR
- No merit award
2017 Colorado/Wyoming/Dakotas Best Projects Winners
(projects located in Colorado, Wyoming and North and South Dakota)
Airports/Transit
- Winner: Gate Apron Rehabilitation and Drainage Improvements Projects, Denver International Airport, Denver, Entry submitted by Flatiron Constructors Inc.
- No merit award winner
Cultural/Worship
- Winner: Our Lady of Loreto St. Joseph Ministry Center, Foxfield, Colo., Entry submitted by Haselden Construction
- Merit: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, Silverthorne, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfsonn & Peterson Construction
Energy/Industrial
- No entries
Government/Public Building
- Winner: Auraria Library Renovation, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction
- Merit: DEN Fire Station #35, Denver International Airport, Denver, Entry submitted by PCL Construction Services Inc.
Green Project
- Winner: Block 32 Utilities Administration Building, Fort Collins, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction
- Merit: Colorado Health Foundation Headquarters, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction
Health Care
- Winner: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, N.D., Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction
- Merit: HCA Swedish Medical Center Neuro Expansion and Renovation, Englewood, Colo., Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction
Higher Education/Research
- Winner: University of Wyoming High Bay Research Facility, Laramie, Wyo., Entry submitted by Haselden Construction
- Merit: University of Denver School of Engineering and Computer Science, Denver, Entry submitted by GH Phipps Construction Cos.
Highways/Bridges
- Winner: I-25 & Fillmore Street Diverging Diamond Interchange, Denver, Entry submitted by SEMA Construction Inc.
- No merit award
Interiors/Tenant Improvement
- Winner: Polsinelli Tenant Improvement, Denver, Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction
- Merit: Front Range Community College Westminster Campus Renovations, Westminster, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction
K-12 Education
- Winner: Graland Country Day School - Corkins Center, Denver, Entry submitted by Haselden Construction
- Merit: Roots Charter Elementary School, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction
Landscape/Urban Development
- Winner: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater Stormwater Detention & Upper Parking Lot Improvements, Morrison, Colo., Entry submitted by SEMA Construction Inc.
- No merit award
Manufacturing
- Winner: Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co., Operations and Technology Center at Pena Station Next, Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction
- Merit: Broadcom Limited Expansion and Renovation, Fort Collins, Colo., Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use
- Winner: Inova Office Building 1, Centennial, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction
- Merit: Union Tower West, Denver, Entry submitted by Hensel Phelps Construction
Renovation/Restoration
- Winner: ELEMENTS Discovery Center, Denver, Entry submitted by Workplace ELEMENTS LLC
- Merit: Vail Fire Station #1 Renovation, Vail, Colo., Entry submitted by MW GOLDEN CONSTRUCTORS
Residential/Hospitality
- Winner: Pioneer Crossing Restaurant on Peak 7, Breckenridge, Colo., Entry submitted by Hyder Construction
- Merit: Dairy Block Development & The Maven Hotel, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction
Small Project (Under $10 Million)
- Winner: Blue Moon RiNo Brewery and Restaurant, Denver, Entry submitted by Hyder Construction
- Merit: Poudre Valley Hospital NICU Renovation, Fort Collins, Colo. Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction
Specialty Contracting
- Winner: The Industrial Company - Training Center, Aurora, Colo., Entry submitted by Davis Partnership Architects
- Merit: Blue River Restoration, Breckenridge, Colo., Entry submitted by ESCO Construction Co.
Sports/Entertainment
- Winner: Pepsi Center Club Lexus and Storage Annex, Denver, Entry submitted by Turner Construction Co., Denver Business Unit
- No merit award
Water/Environment
- Winner: City of Westminster Pump Stations Improvements Project, Westminster, Colo., Entry submitted by Weifield Group Contracting
- Merit: Nitrogen Upgrades Project, Boulder, Colo., Entry submitted by Carollo Engineers Inc.
