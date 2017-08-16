ENR Mountain States 2017 Best Projects Winners

ENR Mountain States is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition across a seven-state region, which includes Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

A panel of nine judges from all areas of the industry—architects, GCs, green consultants, virtual designers and engineers—selected winners and merit awards from the 105 total entries this year.

This is our 17th year for the project awards, which are detailed below. In addition to the awards listed, we will present safety awards to several deserving projects, and one project in each area (Intermountain and Colorado/Wyoming/Dakotas) will win top honors as the Project of the Year, along with some judges’ special recognitions. Those winners will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

The awards are split into the two areas noted above to correspond with their respective awards events. They are listed by region below.

Projects will be covered in more detail in the October issue of ENR Mountain States, and the winners honored at two breakfast awards events in the last week of October: Denver on Oct. 25 and Salt Lake City on Oct. 31. (See details about those here on our website).

If you have questions, please call (303-526-0620) or e-mail me (Mark Shaw, Editor-in-Chief, ENR Mountain States) at shawm@enr.com.

Congratulations to the winners!

2017 Intermountain Best Projects Winners

(for projects located in Utah, Idaho and Montana)

Airports/Transit

Winner: Hanksville Utah Airport Runway Reconstruction, Hanksville, Utah, Entry submitted by Nielson Construction & Materials

No merit award winner

Cultural/Worship

Winner: Beverly Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, Cedar City, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction

Merit: Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Entry submitted by Okland Construction

Energy/Industrial

Winner: Three Peaks Solar, Cedar City, Utah, Entry submitted by Swinerton Renewable Energy

Merit: Kihomac, Layton, Utah, Entry submitted by R&O Construction

Government/Public Building

Winner: Provo Power, Provo, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.

Merit: Unified State Laboratory Module II, Taylorsville, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction

Green Project

Winner: Ascent Office Building, Farmington, Utah, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction

Merit: Canyon Country Discovery Center, Blanding, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction

Health Care

Winner: University of Utah Health Care Farmington Health Center, Farmington, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.

Merit (tie): Intermountain Healthcare Park City Hospital Outpatient Expansion & Third Floor Med/Surgical Unit Build, Park City, Utah, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction

Merit (tie): Telos U., Orem, Utah Entry submitted by Hughes General Contractors Inc.

Higher Education/Research

No entries

Highways/Bridges

Winner: Provo Westside Connector, Provo, Utah, Entry submitted by Horrocks Engineers

Merit: SR -132; MP 46.92-56, Moroni, Utah, Entry submitted by Hales Sand & Gravel

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Winner: Utah Cultural Celebration Center Tenant Improvement, West Valley City, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.

Merit: Jet.com Tenant Improvement, Draper, Utah, Entry submitted by Jacobsen Construction Co.

K-12 Education

Winner: Skyridge High School, Lehi, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction

Merit: Ridgevue High School, Nampa, Idaho, Entry submitted by Design West Architects P.A.

Landscape/Urban Development

Winner: Wardle Fields Regional Park, Bluffdale, Utah, Entry submitted by Think Architecture

Merit: Moab Giants Dinosaur Park, Moab, Utah, Entry submitted by Hogan & Associates Construction

Manufacturing

No entries

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Winner: 111 Main, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Merit: Entrata Corporate Headquarters, Lehi, Utah, Entry submitted by Method Studio & AE Urbia

Renovation/Restoration

Winner: Joseph Smith Memorial Building Exterior Renovation, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Jacobsen Construction Co.

Merit: OC Tanner Corporate Headquarters, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Big-D Construction

Residential/Hospitality

Winner: Stein Eriksen Residences, Park City, Utah, Entry submitted by Layton Construction Co.

Merit: Inn at 500, Boise, Entry submitted by Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI)

Small Project (Under $10 Million)

Winner: Utah Valley 911 Dispatch Center, Spanish Fork, Utah, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction

Merit: VOA Youth Resource Center, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by MHTN Architects Inc.

Specialty Contracting

No entries

Sports/Entertainment

Winner: University of Utah Ski House, Salt Lake City, Entry submitted by Ascent Construction

Merit: Utah State University Maverik Stadium Westside Renovation, Logan, Utah, Entry submitted by Okland Construction

Water/Environment

Winner: Basin Creek Water Treatment and Ancillary Facilities, Butte-Silver Bow, Mont., Entry submitted by HDR

No merit award



2017 Colorado/Wyoming/Dakotas Best Projects Winners

(projects located in Colorado, Wyoming and North and South Dakota)

Airports/Transit

Winner: Gate Apron Rehabilitation and Drainage Improvements Projects, Denver International Airport, Denver, Entry submitted by Flatiron Constructors Inc.

No merit award winner

Cultural/Worship

Winner: Our Lady of Loreto St. Joseph Ministry Center, Foxfield, Colo., Entry submitted by Haselden Construction

Merit: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, Silverthorne, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfsonn & Peterson Construction

Energy/Industrial

No entries

Government/Public Building

Winner: Auraria Library Renovation, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction

Merit: DEN Fire Station #35, Denver International Airport, Denver, Entry submitted by PCL Construction Services Inc.

Green Project

Winner: Block 32 Utilities Administration Building, Fort Collins, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Merit: Colorado Health Foundation Headquarters, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction

Health Care

Winner: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, N.D., Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction

Merit: HCA Swedish Medical Center Neuro Expansion and Renovation, Englewood, Colo., Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction

Higher Education/Research

Winner: University of Wyoming High Bay Research Facility, Laramie, Wyo., Entry submitted by Haselden Construction

Merit: University of Denver School of Engineering and Computer Science, Denver, Entry submitted by GH Phipps Construction Cos.

Highways/Bridges

Winner: I-25 & Fillmore Street Diverging Diamond Interchange, Denver, Entry submitted by SEMA Construction Inc.

No merit award

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Winner: Polsinelli Tenant Improvement, Denver, Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction

Merit: Front Range Community College Westminster Campus Renovations, Westminster, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction

K-12 Education

Winner: Graland Country Day School - Corkins Center, Denver, Entry submitted by Haselden Construction

Merit: Roots Charter Elementary School, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction

Landscape/Urban Development

Winner: Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater Stormwater Detention & Upper Parking Lot Improvements, Morrison, Colo., Entry submitted by SEMA Construction Inc.

No merit award

Manufacturing

Winner: Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co., Operations and Technology Center at Pena Station Next, Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction

Merit: Broadcom Limited Expansion and Renovation, Fort Collins, Colo., Entry submitted by JE Dunn Construction

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Winner: Inova Office Building 1, Centennial, Colo., Entry submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Merit: Union Tower West, Denver, Entry submitted by Hensel Phelps Construction

Renovation/Restoration

Winner: ELEMENTS Discovery Center, Denver, Entry submitted by Workplace ELEMENTS LLC

Merit: Vail Fire Station #1 Renovation, Vail, Colo., Entry submitted by MW GOLDEN CONSTRUCTORS

Residential/Hospitality

Winner: Pioneer Crossing Restaurant on Peak 7, Breckenridge, Colo., Entry submitted by Hyder Construction

Merit: Dairy Block Development & The Maven Hotel, Denver, Entry submitted by Saunders Construction

Small Project (Under $10 Million)

Winner: Blue Moon RiNo Brewery and Restaurant, Denver, Entry submitted by Hyder Construction

Merit: Poudre Valley Hospital NICU Renovation, Fort Collins, Colo. Entry submitted by Mortenson Construction

Specialty Contracting

Winner: The Industrial Company - Training Center, Aurora, Colo., Entry submitted by Davis Partnership Architects

Merit: Blue River Restoration, Breckenridge, Colo., Entry submitted by ESCO Construction Co.

Sports/Entertainment

Winner: Pepsi Center Club Lexus and Storage Annex, Denver, Entry submitted by Turner Construction Co., Denver Business Unit

No merit award

Water/Environment