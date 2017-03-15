ENR Mountain States Announces Top Regional Project Starts of 2016

ENR Mountain States is nearly complete with our research on the largest new projects started in our five-state region last year. We have been seeking projects that broke ground (meaning that real construction got under way on them, not just turning dirt with the ceremonial shovels) between January 1 and December 31, 2016.

The projects are located in the following states—Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana or the Dakotas—and represent any type of construction, from pipelines, heavy-highway and infrastructure work to new building projects and renovations.

The final list will appear in ranked order by dollar volume in the April issue of the magazine and here on our website.

So far, the 2016 list of top starts is an impressive mix of highway and infrastructure work, health care, commercial, educational facilities, hotels and resorts, office buildings and mixed-use residential.

If you have a big project that broke ground last year and think it should be part of our list, please e-mail me the details (project name, location, dollar amount, date started, owner and scheduled completion) at shawm@enr.com or call me at 303-526-0620. I may still be able to add it to the list up until the first week of April.

Here, in random order (not ranked), are many of the biggest new projects that got under way in 2016. There may be more to come, as we hear from you, our readers, so stay tuned. This is not the final list, and, again, these are grouped in random order (not as a ranking), with the owner, general contractor and lead design firm for each one.

Project Apothecary, Frederick, Colo. (Agilent Technologies, GE Johnson Construction, CRB)

Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs, Colo. (CDOT, Granite/R.L. Wadsworth JV)

5050 S. Syracuse Office Tower, Denver (Corum Real Estate Group, Hensel Phelps Construction, Clutch Design Studio)

Mountain View Corridor - 5400 South to 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah (UDOT, R.L. Wadsworth/Staker Parson JV)

UPS Regional Operations Hub, Salt Lake City (UPS, Layton Construction, Babcock Design Group)

Denver Water Operations Complex Redevelopment, Denver (Denver Water, Mortenson Construction, RNL Design)

17th and Chestnut Residences, Denver (Shorenstein Realty Services, Saunders Construction, Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects)

Univ. of Northern Colorado Campus Commons, Greeley, Colo. (Univ. of Northern Colorado; Adolfson & Peterson Construction; Handprint Architecture, Semple Brown Design)

Orson Spencer Hall Replacement at the Univ. of Utah, Salt Lake City (Univ. of Utah, Okland Construction, MHTN Architects)

Stapleton Redevelopment Filing 49 Infrastructure, Denver (Forest City Stapleton; Mortenson Construction; Matrix Design Group, AECOM)

Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Children’s Hospital Colorado, GE Johnson Construction, FKP Architects)

North I-25 Express Lanes, Adams County, Colo. (CDOT, Hamon Infrastructure)

School District 27J High School No. 3, Thornton, Colo. (School District 27J, Saunders Construction, DLR Group)

Adams County Human Services Building, Westminster, Colo. (Adams County, Saunders Construction, DLR Group)

The Laurel, Denver (Steele Street Residential LLC, Haselden Construction, Johnson Nathan Strohe)

I-215 - 300 East to S.R. 201, Murray-Taylorsville-West Valley City, Utah (UDOT, R. L. Wadsworth/Staker Parson JV)

Univ. of Wyoming Engineering Education and Research Building, Laramie, Wyo. (Univ. of Wyoming; GE Johnson Construction; Malone Belton Abel PC, Gsg Architecture PC, ZGF Architects LLP)

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North Expansion and Renovation, Colorado Springs, Colo. (UCHealth, GE Johnson Construction, WHR Architects Inc.)

Provo High School, Provo, Utah (Provo City School District, Westland Construction, FFKR Architects)

Union High School, Roosevelt Utah (Duchesne County School District, Westland Construction, KMA Architecture)

Westminster Promenade, Westminster, Colo. (Legacy Partners, Catamount Constructors, Humphreys & Partners Architects LP)

Riverview at 1700 Platte, Denver (Trammell Crow, Saunders Construction, Tryba Architects)

Arapahoe Road Interchange, Greenwood Village, Colo. (CDOT, Kraemer North America)

Rapid City Regional Hospital Expansion, Rapid City, S.D. (Regional Health, Layton/Gustafson JV, Earl Swensson Associates Inc.)

Yellowstone Club, The Village, Big Sky, Mont. (Cross Harbor Capital Partners LLC, Discovery Land Co. and Yellowstone Development; GE Johnson Construction/Jackson Contractor Group JV; Hart Howerton)

C-470 Express Lanes, Douglas County, Colo. (Flatiron/AECOM, Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

Granite Place at Village Center, Greenwood Village, Colo. (Granite Properties, GE Johnson Construction, Open Studio Architecture LLC)

The Coloradan, Denver (East West Partners, GE Johnson Construction, GBD Architects)

Intermountain Healthcare Layton Hospital, Layton, Utah (Intermountain Healthcare, Jacobsen Construction Co., HKS)

Zellerbach Multifamily Housing Development, South Salt Lake City (Zellerbach Property LLC, Jacobsen Construction, Architectural Nexus)

Salt Lake County District Attorney Office Buildings, Salt Lake City and West Jordan, Utah (Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, Jacobsen Construction, MHTN Architects)

Crocker Science Building at the Univ. of Utah, Salt Lake City (State of Utah DFCM, Okland Construction, EDA Architects)

Charter Communications at Village Center Station II, Greenwood Village, Colo. (Shea Properties & Charter Communications, Adolfson & Peterson Construction, Davis Partnership Architects & BURKETTDESIGN)

16 Chestnut Office Building, Denver (East West Partners and Invesco Real Estate, Saunders Construction, Gensler)

Fort Collins Hotel and Parking Garage, Fort Collins, Colo. (McWhinney, Hensel Phelps Construction, 4240 Architecture Inc.)

I-15 - Farr West to Brigham City, Farr West-Willard-Brigham City, Utah (UDOT, Geneva Rock Products)

St. Paul Collection – 210 St. Paul, Denver (BMC Investments, Saunders Construction, 4240 Architecture Inc.)

Wyoming State Capitol Renovation/Restoration and Herschler Office Renovation, Cheyenne (State of Wyoming, JE Dunn Construction Co., HDR Architecture)

U.S. 34 Big Thompson Canyon, Loveland to Estes Park, Colo. (Kiewit, CDOT)

Hardware Village, Salt Lake City (SALT Development, Big-D Construction, Architectural Nexus)

Provo Courts Building, Provo, Utah (State of Utah DFCM, Okland Construction, VCBO Architecture)

Stay tuned as we hear from readers and do further research to expand this list into the final ranking that will appear in our April issue.