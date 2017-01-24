ENR Mountain States Announces 2017 Top Young Professionals Contest Winners

ENR Mountain States is pleased to announce the winners of our annual Top Young Professionals competition, which recognizes up-and-coming industry leaders from across the Mountain States and Plains region.
This year’s competition, which was conducted on a national basis via a series of regional contests, attracted dozens of qualified nominees in our nine-state region alone (Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Idaho and Montana).
Across the country, nearly 800 future leaders were nominated based on their career experience, industry leadership, community service and several other factors.
Here, in alphabetical order, are the 2017 winners and their firms. Their profiles will be printed in the February 27 issue of ENR Mountain States.
Congratulations to this year’s winners.
- Rachel Attebery, Business Technology Analyst, Black & Veatch
- Lindsay Auble, Senior Process Engineer, AECOM
- Ryan Balakas, Vice President of Operations, Saunders Construction
- Brandon Bergholz, Construction Executive, Mortenson
- John Bills, COO - Program Management, NV5 Inc.
- Rhiannon Cooper, Sr. Construction Engineer, AECOM
- Enrique Elizondo, Superintendent, Adolfson & Peterson Construction
- Jason Golden, Executive Vice President, MW GOLDEN CONSTRUCTORS
- Gene Hodge, Vice President, Project Development, Mortenson
- Ben Hutton, CEO, Hutton Construction
- Ted Laszlo, Vice President, Vertix Builders Inc.
- Angelica Leonardo, Prequalification Manager, Haselden Construction
- Nate Otterson, Vice President, Colorado Operations, Hunt Electric
- Tony Pollack, Land Acquisition and Permitting Group Manager, Stanley Consultants
- Joanna Slominski, North Dakota Construction Executive, Mortenson
- Wil Srubar, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder
- Stephanie Taylor, Training Manager, Haselden Construction
- Jeannette Torrents, Project Manager/Associate, JVA Inc.
- Lisa Weidemann, Environmental Engineer, Arcadis U.S. Inc.
- Julie Witecki, Business Development Manager, Swinerton Builders
