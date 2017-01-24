ENR Mountain States Announces 2017 Top Young Professionals Contest Winners

ENR Mountain States is pleased to announce the winners of our annual Top Young Professionals competition, which recognizes up-and-coming industry leaders from across the Mountain States and Plains region.

This year’s competition, which was conducted on a national basis via a series of regional contests, attracted dozens of qualified nominees in our nine-state region alone (Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Idaho and Montana).

Across the country, nearly 800 future leaders were nominated based on their career experience, industry leadership, community service and several other factors.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the 2017 winners and their firms. Their profiles will be printed in the February 27 issue of ENR Mountain States.

Congratulations to this year’s winners.