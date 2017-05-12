ENR Regionals Seeking Entries for 2017 Legacy Awards

Do you know people who have established a solid “legacy” of lifetime service to the AEC industry and their colleagues? Movers. Shakers. Mentors. True professionals who have gone above and beyond their duties for decades?

Consider nominating them for an ENR regional Legacy Award. The winners will be honored during this year’s Best Projects events, and we will write a profile story about them in an upcoming ENR regional magazine.

The Legacy Award is given annually by ENR regional editors to an individual in their regions who has achieved a lifetime legacy of service, both to the AEC profession and the community.

Eligibility: Individuals may be nominated by industry colleagues, themselves or ENR editors. Age, working status (still working in the industry or retired), and professional roles or titles are not major factors in the nominations.

Selection Criteria: Individual nominees must have demonstrated significant lifelong contributions to the industry as a whole and to their chosen professions. There are no forms to fill out or entry fees to pay. Here’s the nomination process:

Nominations for an individual are initiated through a short (preferably one-page) letter of reference from the individual’s nominator or colleague(s) familiar with key elements of his/her career. This letter should be addressed to the ENR editor covering the region in which the nominee works (see the list of states below).

Nominations must also include a full business curriculum vitae, with career highlights, including innovations and key projects or initiatives worked on or managed.

Optional: Nominations can also include list of publications, white papers, articles, news stories written about (or authored by) the individual relevant to his/her career. Photos of work are encouraged as well. A color mug shot is optional, but recommended.

Names of the nominators may be kept confidential from the candidate (if requested) until the process has reached the finalists' stage.

Nominee finalists may be asked to submit a short letter or statement about their interest in the award and provide other information as requested before final selection. The regional ENR editors will vote collectively to decide the winners.

Remember, there is no charge for entering this contest. The deadline for nominating candidates for this year’s Legacy Award for each region is listed below. Please send your nominations, by region, directly to the appropriate editor.

If you have questions about the nominations process, please call ENR Mountain States Editor Mark Shaw at 303-526-0620 or email at: shawm@enr.com

The nomination deadline for the following regions is August 31, 2017.

ENR New York (including New Jersey, New York): Editor Alisa Zevin, zevina@enr.com

ENR Texas & Louisiana (including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas): Editor Louise Poirier, poirierl@enr.com

ENR California (including California, Hawaii): Editor Scott Blair, blairs@enr.com

ENR Mountain States (including Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming) Editor Mark Shaw: shawm@enr.com

ENR Southwest (including Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada): Editor John Guzzon, ENRSouthwestEditor@bnpmedia.com

ENR Southeast (including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee): Editor Scott Judy, judys@enr.com

ENR Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin): Editor Jeff Yoders, yodersj@enr.com

ENR Mid-Atlantic (including Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia): Editor Justin Rice, jriceenr@gmail.com

The nomination deadline for the following regions is Sept. 15, 2017.

ENR New England (including Connecticut, Maine, Mass., New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont): Editor Justin Rice, jriceenr@gmail.com

ENR Northwest (including Alaska, Oregon, Washington): Editor John Guzzon, jguzzon.enr@gmail.com

We're looking forward to hearing about your longtime "legacy" leaders.

