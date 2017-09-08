ENR New England Publishes Preliminary Participant List for First-Ever Specialty Contractor Survey

The Nov. 27 ENR New England issue will include the first-ever rankings of the region’s Top Specialty Construction firms.

The survey is still open until Sept. 22. Click here to enter your survey online.

Based on 2016 revenue, the survey shows that the 14 participating firms in the survey so far have collected a total of $1.5 billion in combined revenue.

The New England region includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Below is an alphabetical list of the firms in the preliminary ranking. Check out the November print issue of ENR New England to find out which firms make the final ranking.

A/Z Corporation

Arden Building Companies LLC

C.H. Nickerson & Co Inc.

Comfort Systems USA

ComNet Communications LLC

EMCOR Group Inc.

Hampshire Fire Protection

JDC Demolition Company Inc.

Liberty Construction Services LLC

Mastec Inc.

Moretrench

S & F Concrete Contractors Inc.

W. L. French Excavating Corp.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc.