ENR New England Honors Excellence in Safety Award Winner

The Excellence in Safety winner, along with the Safety Award of Merit winners, will be honored as part of the Best Projects 2017 competition. The entire slate of Best Project winners will be profiled in more depth in the December issue of ENR New England, and honored at an awards banquets on Dec. 12 in Boston.

This year, 11 projects entered the safety award division of ENR New England's Best Projects competition.

The winners are:

Excellence in Safety Best Project

Construction of an 8 Million mgd Water Treatment Plant, Falmouth, Mass. Submitted by Methuen Construction Co. Inc.

Excellence in Safety Award of Merit

University of New Hampshire Wildcat Stadium, located in Durham, N.H. Submitted by PC Construction Co.

The Gut Bridge Replacement Project, located in South Bristol, Maine. Submitted by Cianbro Corp. and Hardesty & Hanover.

Be sure to mark your calendars to meet and congratulate all of the winning project teams at our Best Projects awards banquet. The safety winners will be honored along with other New England projects at an awards lunch on Dec, 12 at the Hyatt Regency Boston.

