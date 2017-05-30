Elkus Manfredi Architects Named First-Ever ENR New England Design Firm of the Year

The July Special Regional Edition of ENR New England will not only feature the first-ever ranking of the Top Design Firms in the region, it will also include the first-ever ENR New England Design Firm of the Year.

We are pleased to announce that this year's Design Firm of the Year is Elkus Manfredi Architects.

The Design Firm of the Year demonstrates success in the region from a growth and revenue standpoint as well as innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back to its community.

The Boston-based firm with 109 licensed architects was ranked 159 on this year’s ENR Top 500 Design Frim rankings and was ranked 156 last year.

The firm is currently designing a massive $550 million hotel complex near the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The Omni hotel project features two 20-story towers, 120,000-sq-ft of meeting space, 40,000-sq-ft of retail and restaurant space. There will also be a 8,500-sq-ft spa and fitness center.

Elkus Manfredi is known for providing master planning and design services for major developments in Boston:

Boston Landing: A phased development for a 14-acre parcel in the city's Brighton neighborhood includes New Balance’s global headquarters as well as new ice arena that is the practice facility for the Boston Bruins and a 70,000-sq-ft training facility for the Boston Celtics. There will also be a 375,000-sq-ft track and training center, a residential tower, a hotel, retail and restaurant space, 650,000-sq-ft of office space and public open space. After the New Balance building opened in 2015, Elkus Manfredi was awarded the 2016 Green Building Showcase Building of the Year Award for its design. The Warrior Ice Arena opened last year while the final compoents of the development are slated to be completed by 2020.

Ink Block: The 6.2-acre Ink Block development has helped connect South Boston to the South End. The mixed-use residential/retail hub located at the former Boston Herald newspaper facility. It includes 463,000-sq-ft in 315 residential units across three new apartment buildings. There’s also 85,000-sq-ft of streetfront retail, including a 50,000-sq-ft Whole Foods.

Emerson College campus relocation: Emerson began relocating its campus from Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood to the city’s historic Theatre District starting in 1992. The move has included the design and restoration of numerous buildings, including the historic Cutler Majestic and Paramount Theatres. Building programs have included performance spaces ranging from 120 seats to 1,200 seats, dressing rooms, make-up and costume studios, television studios, classrooms, offices, lecture halls, computer laboratories, a library, residence halls and a fitness center.

Since the firm was founded in 1988, Elkus Manfredi has also committed itself to the the community. They conduct firm-wide campaigns for the United Way of Mass Bay and are also a longtime supporter of several other organizations such as Children’s Hospital Boston, Catholic Charities, Artists for Humanity, Heading Home, Citizen Schools, Cambridge Family and Children’s Services, Mass Fallen Heroes, Boston Scholar Athletes, Fenway High School and the Boston Police Foundation.

Elkus Manfredi will be featured in the July issue of ENR MidAtlantic along with the top-ranked design firms in the region, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Check out the July issue of ENR New England to find out where Elkus Manfredi placed on the New England regional rankings and to learn more about the firm and its projects.