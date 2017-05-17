Enr-justin-rice
Justin Rice is Editor for ENR MidAtlantic and ENR New England

ENR New England Gears Up to Publish First-Ever Top Design Firm Rankings

Firms still have time to submit Top Design surveys

Top Contractors
May 17, 2017
Justin Rice
ENR New England is excited to announce that we are almost ready to publish our first-ever Top Desing rankings. 

The deadline for submission has passed, but it is still possible to submit a survey at the following link: https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139

The full Top Design firm list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR New England's July issue. We will also feature our first-ever Design Firm of the Year in the July issue!

Stay tuned!

The following is a preliminary list of this year's Top Design firms, in alphabetical order:

AECOM

AI Engineers Inc.

AKF Group

Alfred Benesch & Company

Antinozzi Associates PC

Arcadis North America

Arup

Atkins North America

Baskervill

Beta Group Inc.

BL Companies Inc.

Burns & McDonnell

Cambridge Seven Associates Inc.

CDR Maguire

CHA Consulting Inc.

Collins Engineers Inc.

COWI North America Inc.

Dewberry

Dore & Whittier Architects

Elkus Manfredi Architects

Environmental Partners Group Inc.

Gannett Fleming

GEI Consultants Inc.

Gensler

HDR

HNTB Corporation

JCJ Architecture

Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc.

Kleinfelder

Michael Baker International

Milone & MacBroom, Inc.

Mott MacDonald

Perkins Eastman

Perkins+Will Inc.

PRIME AE Group Inc.

Shepley Bulfinch

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Stantec

STV

SWCA Environmental Consultants

Terracon Consultants Inc.

The S/L/A/M Collaborative

Tighe & Bond Inc.

TranSystems

Vanderweil Engineers

Woodard & Curran

WSP

