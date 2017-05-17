ENR New England Gears Up to Publish First-Ever Top Design Firm Rankings

ENR New England is excited to announce that we are almost ready to publish our first-ever Top Desing rankings.
The deadline for submission has passed, but it is still possible to submit a survey at the following link: https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139.
The full Top Design firm list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR New England's July issue. We will also feature our first-ever Design Firm of the Year in the July issue!
Stay tuned!
The following is a preliminary list of this year's Top Design firms, in alphabetical order:
AECOM
AI Engineers Inc.
AKF Group
Alfred Benesch & Company
Antinozzi Associates PC
Arcadis North America
Arup
Atkins North America
Baskervill
Beta Group Inc.
BL Companies Inc.
Burns & McDonnell
Cambridge Seven Associates Inc.
CDR Maguire
CHA Consulting Inc.
Collins Engineers Inc.
COWI North America Inc.
Dewberry
Dore & Whittier Architects
Elkus Manfredi Architects
Environmental Partners Group Inc.
Gannett Fleming
GEI Consultants Inc.
Gensler
HDR
HNTB Corporation
JCJ Architecture
Kennedy/Jenks Consultants Inc.
Kleinfelder
Michael Baker International
Milone & MacBroom, Inc.
Mott MacDonald
Perkins Eastman
Perkins+Will Inc.
PRIME AE Group Inc.
Shepley Bulfinch
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
Stantec
STV
SWCA Environmental Consultants
Terracon Consultants Inc.
The S/L/A/M Collaborative
Tighe & Bond Inc.
TranSystems
Vanderweil Engineers
Woodard & Curran
WSP
