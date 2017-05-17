ENR New England Releases Preliminary Top Contractor List

ENR New England is gearing up to publish it's second annual Top Contractor list.

The deadline for submission has passed, but it is still possible to submit a survey at the following link: https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139.

The full Top Contractor list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR New England's July issue.

The following is a preliminary list of this year's Top Contractors, in alphabetical order:

A/Z Corporation

Acentech, Inc.

AvalonBay Communities Inc

Bond Brothers Inc.

C.H. Nickerson & Co. Inc.

Callahan Construction Managers

Columbia Construction Company

Consigli Construction Co. Inc.

Corderman & Company Inc.

CRB Builders LLC

CTA Construction Co. Inc.

Dimeo Construction Companu

EMJ CORPORATION

Gilbane Building Company

KBE Building Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Lane Industries Incorporated

Methuen Construction

Nauset Construction Corp.

PC Construction Company

RC Andersen LLC

Reed & Reed Inc.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Skanska

Structure Tone Organization (includes Pavarini Construction)

Suffolk

THE CIANBRO COMPANIES

The Conti Group

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company