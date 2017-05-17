ENR New England Releases Preliminary Top Contractor List

ENR New England is gearing up to publish it's second annual Top Contractor list.
The deadline for submission has passed, but it is still possible to submit a survey at the following link: https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139.
The full Top Contractor list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR New England's July issue.
The following is a preliminary list of this year's Top Contractors, in alphabetical order:
A/Z Corporation
Acentech, Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc
Bond Brothers Inc.
C.H. Nickerson & Co. Inc.
Callahan Construction Managers
Columbia Construction Company
Consigli Construction Co. Inc.
Corderman & Company Inc.
CRB Builders LLC
CTA Construction Co. Inc.
Dimeo Construction Companu
EMJ CORPORATION
Gilbane Building Company
KBE Building Corporation
Kiewit Corporation
Lane Industries Incorporated
Methuen Construction
Nauset Construction Corp.
PC Construction Company
RC Andersen LLC
Reed & Reed Inc.
Shawmut Design and Construction
Skanska
Structure Tone Organization (includes Pavarini Construction)
Suffolk
THE CIANBRO COMPANIES
The Conti Group
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company