Ben & Jerry's Selects PC Construction to build 40,000-sq-ft expansion

Ben & Jerry’s has selected Vermont-based PC Construction to build its 40,000-sq-ft expansion project in St. Albans, Vermont.

Dubbed “Project Extra Chunk,” includes an expansion of the existing Ben & Jerry’s food processing and industrial facility and will include a new warehouse, packing room, refrigeration room, sugar tank room, mix storage space and a wastewater treatment plant.

PC Construction will also provide the foundation and utilities for the modular building additions on the site. Interior renovations to the existing buildings include locker rooms and ancillary space. Currently, 200 employees work in the 20-year-old facility.

Jay Fayette, senior vice president at PC Construction said in a statement, “We are honored to join the Ben & Jerry’s team on the construction of this important project for Franklin County. Ben & Jerry’s is such an iconic Vermont company and we’re pleased to be a part of their growth and success as we work to strengthen our state’s economy.”

Ben & Jerry's factory director Rob Bellezza said in the statement, “We look forward to working with PC Construction on the expansion of our St. Albans facility. Our proximity to the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery where we source our milk and to a skilled and talented workforce in the greater Franklin County area make this expansion a great fit for Ben & Jerry’s.”

Construction is slated to begin this month and be completed by November.