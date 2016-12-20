General Electric Selects Suffolk to Build New Boston Headquarters

Boston-based Suffolk Construction has been selected as construction manager for development of General Electric Co’s $200 million global headquarters, the publicly traded company announced on Dec. 16.

Suffolk will provide pre-construction services for the new 12-story, 295,000-sq-ft building on the campus in Fort Point, a cultural district stretching from South Station to the Boston Harbor. In phase one, Suffolk will work with project architect Gensler, San Francisco, on completing the design while developing project timing, sequencing, logistics and cost.

An industry source close to the project competition says other bidders were Skanska USA, Consigli Building Group Inc., Shawmut Design and Construction, and a Gilbane Co.-Sciame Construction team.

Sustainable elements under consideration include green roof rain water collection, a photovoltaic solar array on the building roof, and occupancy sensors. Suffolk Chairman John Fish says, “Our team looks forward to implementing our unique ‘build smart’ approach and technologies and processes to plan and construct this important building.”

A contractor spokesman declined to disclose the cost of Suffolk’s contract.

This post was updated on Dec. 20 with new information.