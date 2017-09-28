ENR Northwest 2017 Best Project Winners

ENR Northwest is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition, which is open to projects in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.
A panel of five judges represented the varied demographic imprints in the industry. The judges also selected a number of merit winners.
Accompanying these awards will be an Excellence in Safety award and one project will win top honors as the Project of the Year. The safety winner will be announced soon, so stay tuned. The Project of the Year winner will be revealed in December.
All of the winning projects will be covered in more detail in the December issue of ENR Northwest, and the winners will be honored at an event in Seattle on Dec. 14. Registration is available here. Early-bird pricing ends Dec. 7.
For sales, event and much more terrific information, please contact Jason Fifield at (480) 599-4893 or fifieldj@bnpmedia.com. If you have questions about the contest, please reach me at jguzzon.enr@gmail.com.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Best Airport/Transit
Port of Juneau Cruise Ship Berths
Juneau, Alaska
Submitted by: Manson Construction Co.
Owner/Developer: City and Borough of Juneau
Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.
General Contractor: Manson Construction Co.
Best Cultural/Worship
Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Crossing Expansion
Portland, Ore.
Submitted by: Hoffman Construction
Owner/Developer: Japanese Garden Society of Oregon
Lead Design Firm: Kengo Kuma & Associates
General Contractor: Hoffman Construction
Energy/Industrial Award of Merit
Carty Unit 1 Combined Cycle Power Project
Boardman, Ore.
Submitted by: Sargent & Lundy, LLC
Owner/Developer: Portland General Electric
Lead Design Firm and General Contractor: Sargent & Lundy, LLC
Best Government/Public Building
Father P. Kashevaroff Library, Archives and Museum
Juneau, Alaska
Submitted by: PCL Construction Services
Owner/Developer: Alaska Dept of Transportation and Public Facilities
Lead Design Firm: ECI/Hyer Inc.
General Contractor: PCL Construction Services
Green Award of Merit
Ship Creek Water Treatment Facility Heat Exchanger
Anchorage
Submitted by: Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Owner/Developer: Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Lead Design Firm: R&M Consultants, Inc.
General Contractor: Frawner Corporation
Best Health Care
CHI Franciscan Health, Franciscan Medical Pavilion-Highline
Burien, Wash.
Submitted by: ZGF Architects LLP
Owner/Developer: CHI Franciscan Health
Lead Design Firm: ZGF Architects LLP
General Contractor: GLY Construction
Health Care Award of Merit
Kadlec Regional Medical Center - River Pavilion Hospital Expansion
Richland, Wash.
Submitted by: Davis Partnership Architects
Owner/Developer: Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Lead Design Firm: Davis Partnership Architects
General Contractor: Bouten Construction Company
Best Highway/Bridge
Chignik Public Dock
Chignik, Alaska
Submitted by: Pacific Pile & Marine, LP
Owner/Developer: Alaska Department of Transportation
Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.
General Contractor: Pacific Pile & Marine, LP
Best Interior Design/Tenant Improvement
Stoel Rives Park Avenue West
Portland, Ore.
Submitted by: ZGF Architects LLP
Owner/Developer: Stoel Rives LLP
Lead Design Firm: ZGF Architects LLP
General Contractor: Lease Crutcher Lewis
Interior Design/Tenant Improvement Award of Merit
Microsoft Buildings 30, 31, and 32 Intelligent Workplace
Redmond, Wash.
Submitted by: Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company
Owner/Developer: Microsoft
Lead Design Firm: Clive Wilkinson Architects
General Contractor: Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company
Best K-12 Education
New Tahoma High School and Regional Learning Center
Maple Valley, Wash.
Submitted by: Skanska USA Building Inc.
Owner/Developer: Tahoma School District
Lead Design Firm: DLR Group
General Contractor: Skanska USA Building Inc.
K-12 Education Award of Merit
Desert Hills Middle School
Kennewick, Wash.
Submitted by: Design West Architects, P.A.
Owner/Developer: Kennewick School District No. 17
Lead Design Firm: Design West Architects, P.A.
General Contractor: Fowler General Construction, Inc.
Best Manufacturing
Infomart Portland Expansion
Portland, Ore.
Submitted by: McKinstry
Owner/Developer: Infomart Data Centers
Lead Design Firm: McKinstry
General Contractor: DPR Construction
Best Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Development
200 Occidental/Weyerhaeuser Headquarters
Seattle
Submitted by: Prime Electric
Owner/Developer: Urban Visions
Lead Design Firm: Mithun
General Contractor: JTM Construction
Best Renovation/Restoration
Washington Hall Modernization Phase 3 & 4
Seattle
Submitted by: Lydig Construction
Owner/Developer: Historic Seattle
Lead Design Firm: Ron Wright & Associates
General Contractor: Lydig Construction
Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit
University of Washington Denny Hall Renovation
Seattle
Submitted by: BNBuilders
Owner/Developer: University of Washington
Lead Design Firm: Thomas Hacker Architects
General Contractor: BNBuilders
Best Residential/Hospitality
Cyrene
Seattle
Submitted by: Exxel Pacific, Inc.
Owner/Developer: Mack Urban
Lead Design Firm: Ankrom Moisan Architects, Inc.
General Contractor: Exxel Pacific, Inc.
Best Specialty Contracting
Port of Juneau Cruise Ship Berths
Juneau, Alaska
Submitted by: Manson Construction Co.
Owner/Developer: City and Borough of Juneau
Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.
General Contractor: Manson Construction Co.
Specialty Contracting Award of Merit
International Paper Headbox Improvement
Springfield, Ore.
Submitted by: Greenberry Industrial, LLC
Owner/Developer: Jacobs Engineering Group For International Paper
Lead Design Firm: Jacobs Engineering Group
General Contractor: Greenberry Industrial, LLC
Sports Entertainment Award of Merit
Cowlitz Reservation Development
Ridgefield, Wash.
Submitted by: Swinerton Builders
Owner/Developer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
Lead Design Firm: The Friedmutter Group
General Contractor: Swinerton Builders
Best Water/Environment
Morse Lake Pump Plant Project
North Bend, Wash.
Submitted by: Orion Marine Contractors, Inc.
Owner/Developer: Seattle Public Utilities
Lead Design Firm: AECOM
General Contractor: Orion Marine Contractors, Inc.
Water/Environment Award of Merit
The Dalles Navlock Upstream Gate Replacement
The Dalles, Ore.
Submitted by: Northbank Civil and Marine, Inc. and Greenberry Industrial, LLC
Owner/Developer: US Army Corp of Engineers
Lead Design Firm: US Army Corp of Engineers
General Contractor: Northbank Civil and Marine, Inc.