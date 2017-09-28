ENR Northwest 2017 Best Project Winners

ENR Northwest is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition, which is open to projects in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

A panel of five judges represented the varied demographic imprints in the industry. The judges also selected a number of merit winners.

Accompanying these awards will be an Excellence in Safety award and one project will win top honors as the Project of the Year. The safety winner will be announced soon, so stay tuned. The Project of the Year winner will be revealed in December.

All of the winning projects will be covered in more detail in the December issue of ENR Northwest, and the winners will be honored at an event in Seattle on Dec. 14. Registration is available here. Early-bird pricing ends Dec. 7.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Best Airport/Transit

Port of Juneau Cruise Ship Berths

Juneau, Alaska

Submitted by: Manson Construction Co.

Owner/Developer: City and Borough of Juneau

Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.

General Contractor: Manson Construction Co.

Best Cultural/Worship

Portland Japanese Garden Cultural Crossing Expansion

Portland, Ore.

Submitted by: Hoffman Construction

Owner/Developer: Japanese Garden Society of Oregon

Lead Design Firm: Kengo Kuma & Associates

General Contractor: Hoffman Construction

Energy/Industrial Award of Merit

Carty Unit 1 Combined Cycle Power Project

Boardman, Ore.

Submitted by: Sargent & Lundy, LLC

Owner/Developer: Portland General Electric

Lead Design Firm and General Contractor: Sargent & Lundy, LLC

Best Government/Public Building

Father P. Kashevaroff Library, Archives and Museum

Juneau, Alaska

Submitted by: PCL Construction Services

Owner/Developer: Alaska Dept of Transportation and Public Facilities

Lead Design Firm: ECI/Hyer Inc.

General Contractor: PCL Construction Services

Green Award of Merit

Ship Creek Water Treatment Facility Heat Exchanger

Anchorage

Submitted by: Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility

Owner/Developer: Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility

Lead Design Firm: R&M Consultants, Inc.

General Contractor: Frawner Corporation

Best Health Care

CHI Franciscan Health, Franciscan Medical Pavilion-Highline

Burien, Wash.

Submitted by: ZGF Architects LLP

Owner/Developer: CHI Franciscan Health

Lead Design Firm: ZGF Architects LLP

General Contractor: GLY Construction

Health Care Award of Merit

Kadlec Regional Medical Center - River Pavilion Hospital Expansion

Richland, Wash.

Submitted by: Davis Partnership Architects

Owner/Developer: Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Lead Design Firm: Davis Partnership Architects

General Contractor: Bouten Construction Company

Best Highway/Bridge

Chignik Public Dock

Chignik, Alaska

Submitted by: Pacific Pile & Marine, LP

Owner/Developer: Alaska Department of Transportation

Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.

General Contractor: Pacific Pile & Marine, LP

Best Interior Design/Tenant Improvement

Stoel Rives Park Avenue West

Portland, Ore.

Submitted by: ZGF Architects LLP

Owner/Developer: Stoel Rives LLP

Lead Design Firm: ZGF Architects LLP

General Contractor: Lease Crutcher Lewis

Interior Design/Tenant Improvement Award of Merit

Microsoft Buildings 30, 31, and 32 Intelligent Workplace

Redmond, Wash.

Submitted by: Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company

Owner/Developer: Microsoft

Lead Design Firm: Clive Wilkinson Architects

General Contractor: Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company

Best K-12 Education

New Tahoma High School and Regional Learning Center

Maple Valley, Wash.

Submitted by: Skanska USA Building Inc.

Owner/Developer: Tahoma School District

Lead Design Firm: DLR Group

General Contractor: Skanska USA Building Inc.

K-12 Education Award of Merit

Desert Hills Middle School

Kennewick, Wash.

Submitted by: Design West Architects, P.A.

Owner/Developer: Kennewick School District No. 17

Lead Design Firm: Design West Architects, P.A.

General Contractor: Fowler General Construction, Inc.

Best Manufacturing

Infomart Portland Expansion

Portland, Ore.

Submitted by: McKinstry

Owner/Developer: Infomart Data Centers

Lead Design Firm: McKinstry

General Contractor: DPR Construction

Best Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Development

200 Occidental/Weyerhaeuser Headquarters

Seattle

Submitted by: Prime Electric

Owner/Developer: Urban Visions

Lead Design Firm: Mithun

General Contractor: JTM Construction

Best Renovation/Restoration

Washington Hall Modernization Phase 3 & 4

Seattle

Submitted by: Lydig Construction

Owner/Developer: Historic Seattle

Lead Design Firm: Ron Wright & Associates

General Contractor: Lydig Construction

Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit

University of Washington Denny Hall Renovation

Seattle

Submitted by: BNBuilders

Owner/Developer: University of Washington

Lead Design Firm: Thomas Hacker Architects

General Contractor: BNBuilders

Best Residential/Hospitality

Cyrene

Seattle

Submitted by: Exxel Pacific, Inc.

Owner/Developer: Mack Urban

Lead Design Firm: Ankrom Moisan Architects, Inc.

General Contractor: Exxel Pacific, Inc.

Best Specialty Contracting

Port of Juneau Cruise Ship Berths

Juneau, Alaska

Submitted by: Manson Construction Co.

Owner/Developer: City and Borough of Juneau

Lead Design Firm: PND Engineers, Inc.

General Contractor: Manson Construction Co.

Specialty Contracting Award of Merit

International Paper Headbox Improvement

Springfield, Ore.

Submitted by: Greenberry Industrial, LLC

Owner/Developer: Jacobs Engineering Group For International Paper

Lead Design Firm: Jacobs Engineering Group

General Contractor: Greenberry Industrial, LLC

Sports Entertainment Award of Merit

Cowlitz Reservation Development

Ridgefield, Wash.

Submitted by: Swinerton Builders

Owner/Developer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

Lead Design Firm: The Friedmutter Group

General Contractor: Swinerton Builders

Best Water/Environment

Morse Lake Pump Plant Project

North Bend, Wash.

Submitted by: Orion Marine Contractors, Inc.

Owner/Developer: Seattle Public Utilities

Lead Design Firm: AECOM

General Contractor: Orion Marine Contractors, Inc.

Water/Environment Award of Merit

The Dalles Navlock Upstream Gate Replacement

The Dalles, Ore.

Submitted by: Northbank Civil and Marine, Inc. and Greenberry Industrial, LLC

Owner/Developer: US Army Corp of Engineers

Lead Design Firm: US Army Corp of Engineers

General Contractor: Northbank Civil and Marine, Inc.