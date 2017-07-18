Hoffman Construction is ENR Northwest Contractor of the Year

In the Northwest construction scene, Hoffman Construction now has another trophy for its proverbial mantle: as ENR Northwest Contractor of the Year.

It was named this year’s honoree based upon several factors, including data submitted to the 2017 Northwest Contractor’s Survey as well as the tangible results from its building projects.

The firm recently garnered several mentions in Sports Illustrated for all of the work it has done at the University of Oregon — most notably nearly every project funded by Nike founder Phil Knight on the school’s campus (football, basketball arenas, training facilities).

The employee-owned firm is based in Portland, but also has a substantial presence in Seattle and Washington. Founder Eric Hoffman recently passed, but the firm is in stable and steady hands, led by current CEO Wayne Drinkward. He was recently named president of the Construction Industry Roundtable (CIRT), an association of chief executive officers of America’s leading design and construction companies.

Current projects include:

— Renovations to Seattle Space Needle: $100 million to update systems and renovate public areas.

— East Link Light Rail: In a joint venture with Kiewit, Hoffman is building 14-mile light rail that includes track under I-90 in Seattle.

— Multnomah Courthouse: $300 million, 17-story, 44 courthouse facility in Portland.

We will have much more on the firm and its people in the September issue of ENR Northwest.