ENR Northwest Announces 2017 Top Young Professionals: 11 Under 40

ENR Northwest is pleased to announce the Top Young Professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction community. A “rebranding” of our Top 20 Under 40 program, refinements include maintaining a maximum of 20 honorees, but allowing judges to select less than that amount if the candidates do not reach their threshold of excellence.

Also, we have added a maximum number from a specific firm at three and no more than two honorees from one office. Submissions will only be accepted from those 40 and younger.

Those submitting are then judged by three primary criteria: industry experience and education; career and industry leadership; and community service and involvement.

For this most recent competition, ENR Northwest received 14 entries. Those adjudicating the program were Michael Newbury, principal, Stantec; John Schaufelberger, dean, College of Built Environments, University of Washington; Kyle Womack, associate principal, Hennebery Eddy Architects.

ENR Northwest will profile each member of this year's class in the upcoming August 2017 print edition and soon thereafter, on this site. For now, here is an alphabetical list of the Top Young Professionals in the Northwest. Congratulations to the winners. And, for those who who submitted and didn't win: if you’ll still be under 40, there is always next year!

Joel Andersen, President, Andersen Construction

Cal Bearman, Associate III, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

Kyle Coppinger, Field Engineer, Global Diving & Salvage, Inc.

Kendal Kemery, Senior Vice President, MainStreet Property Group LLC

Jeremy Mason, Vice President, Regional Manager, Kleinfelder

Don Nguyen, Junior Bridge Engineer, COWI

Tarelle Osborn, President, Osborn Consulting, Inc.

Andrea Rayner, Principal Management Consultant, Arcadis U.S., Inc.

Laura Ruppert, Vice President of Engineering, Osborn Consulting, Inc.

Erik Timmons, President/CEO, Yorke & Curtis, Inc.

Garrett Yager, Associate, Michael Baker International