Precision Walls Named Southeast Specialty Contractor of the Year

As we recently reported from the results of this year’s Southeast Top Specialty Contractors survey, the region’s subcontractors are definitely keeping busy, collectively reporting roughly $7.3 billion in 2016 revenue. That’s an increase of more than $1 billion from last year’s survey. That’s partly due to ENR Southeast’s geographic expansion to now include Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico as part of our editorial coverage area, but certainly not entirely.

One firm that appears to be on a sustained growth curve is Precision Walls of Cary, N.C., this year’s Specialty Contractor of the Year. The firm—which also had been nominated for this recognition a year ago—continues to climb our rankings. Last year, Precision Walls ranked 11th overall in the Southeast. This year, well, it’s a few places higher. (Sorry; readers will have to wait until the September print edition of ENR Southeast to find out the firm’s specific ranking.)

The company’s most recent revenue gain was significant. In last year’s ranking, Precision Walls reported $162.06 million in Southeast revenue. This year, that regional total climbed to $229.22 million. Notably, only a relatively small fraction of that overall $67.1-million increase resulted from ENR Southeast’s geographic expansion.

Precision Walls has worked on several notable Southeast projects within the last year, including Charleston International Airport, Bridgestone Americas Headquarters in Nashville, and the UNC Rex Heart & Vascular hospital in Raleigh, one of this year’s recently announced Best Projects award winners.

ENR Southeast will detail further how Precision Walls earned recognition as Specialty Contractor of the Year in a profile story on the firm in our next print edition.