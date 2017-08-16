Judges Select ENR Southeast's 2017 'Best Projects' Award Winners

For the 17th time, ENR Southeast is proud to announce the latest winners of its annual Best Projects awards competition. All of this year’s winners, listed below, will be profiled in depth in the Nov. 6/13 print edition of ENR Southeast. Additionally, ENR Southeast will honor each winning project at our Nov. 17 awards luncheon, to be held this year at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champsiongate. For more information on the event, or to register, click here.
Every year, ENR Southeast assembles an independent group of judges to review, score and determine final winners. After an initial scoring of projects, the judges—via two separate panels—meet to discuss the projects and come to a consensus on awards. Judges could select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. This year, our judges collectively reviewed nearly 90 entries before honoring the projects listed here.
ENR Southeast extends a huge “Thank You” to this year’s judges, who included: Sean Buck of JE Dunn Construction; Brent Darnell, Brent Darnell International; Keith Douglas, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.; Ken Gerrard, T.A. Loving Co.; Ray Riddle, Holder Construction Co.; and Kim Shinn, TLC Engineering for Architecture.
Herein are this year’s Best Projects award winners. Please note that ENR Southeast received multiple entries for several of the projects listed here. Congratulations to all!
Airports/Transit
Award of Merit: Merritt Island Airport Runway 11/29 Safety Area Improvements, Titusvlle, Fla. Submitted by: Michael Baker International Inc.
Cultural/Worship
Best Project: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami. Multiple entries, submitted by the following: Skanska USA Building Inc.; Hill International; and Radius Track Corp.
Award of Merit: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church - Family Life & Mission Center (The Well), Raleigh, N.C. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie
Energy/Industrial
Best Project: Hazlehurst 72MW Solar Facility, Hazlehurst, Ga. Submitted by: McCarthy Building Companies
Government/Public Buildings
Best Project: NASA Space Launch System Test Stands, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala. Multiple entries, submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie; and Merrick & Company
Green Projects
Award of Merit: Institute of Innovation (R2i2), Columbia, S.C. Submitted by: M.B. Kahn Construction
Health Care
Best Project: University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare, Heart and Vascular Hospital, Raleigh, N.C. Submitted by: Skanska USA Building Inc.
Award of Merit: Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida, Miami. Submitted by: Robins & Morton
Award of Merit: Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower Vertical Expansion, Cumming, Ga. Submitted by: Batson-Cook Co.
Higher Education/Research
Best Project: University of South Carolina School of Law, Columbia, S.C. Submitted by: Gilbane Building Company
Award of Merit: Vanderbilt Engineering and Science Building, Nashville. Submitted by: Clark Construction Group
Award of Merit: West Campus Student Union Addition and Renovation, Duke University, Durham, N.C. Multiple entries, submitted by: Skanska USA Building; and Roschmann Steel & Glass Constructions, Inc.
Award of Merit: Columbus State University Frank D. Brown Hall, Columbus, Ga. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie
Highways/Bridges
Best Project: Choctawhatchee Bay Bridge (US 331), Walton County, Fla. Submitted by: Skanska USA
Award of Merit: SR 9B from I-95 to North of US 1 New Road Construction, Jacksonville, Fla. Submitted by: Arcadis U.S. Inc.
Interiors/Tenant Improvements
Best Project: Newell Brands, Atlanta. Submitted by: Choate Construction Co.
Manufacturing
Best Project: Biogen LSM 3X Capacity Upgrades, Research Triangle Park, N.C. Submitted by: DPR Construction
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use
Best Project: Comcast at One Ballpark Center, Atlanta. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie
Award of Merit: Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Submitted by: PCL Construction Services
Award of Merit: CityPlace Doral, Doral, Fla. Submitted by: Suffolk Construction Co.
Renovation/Restoration
Best Project: The Pizitz Building Restoration & Renovation, Birmingham, Ala. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie
Award of Merit: Federal Reserve, Birmingham, Ala. Submitted by: Hoar Construction
Residential/Hospitality
Best Project: Porsche Design Tower Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Submitted by: Coastal Construction
Small Project (Under $10 million)
Best Project: Atlanta Botanical Garden Renovations & Addition, Atlanta. Submitted by: New South Construction Co.
Award of Merit: Bouhan Falligant, Savannah, Ga. Submitted by: West Construction Co.
Sports/Entertainment
Best Project: SunTrust Park, Atlanta. Multiple entries, submitted by: American Builders 2017; and Populous.
Award of Merit: Clemson University, Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson, S.C. Submitted by: DPR Construction
Specialty Contracting
Best Project: Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) Launch Complex 41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Submitted by: Hensel Phelps
Award of Merit: Panorama Tower, Miami. Submitted by: Baker Concrete Construction
Water/Environment
Best Project (tie): Sunset Harbour Neighborhood Improvements, Miami Beach. Submitted by: Lanzo Construction Co.
Best Project (tie): Port Everglades Wetlands Restoration, CMR, Broward County, Fla. Submitted by: Bergeron Land Development Inc.