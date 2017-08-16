Judges Select ENR Southeast's 2017 'Best Projects' Award Winners

For the 17th time, ENR Southeast is proud to announce the latest winners of its annual Best Projects awards competition. All of this year’s winners, listed below, will be profiled in depth in the Nov. 6/13 print edition of ENR Southeast. Additionally, ENR Southeast will honor each winning project at our Nov. 17 awards luncheon, to be held this year at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champsiongate. For more information on the event, or to register, click here.

Every year, ENR Southeast assembles an independent group of judges to review, score and determine final winners. After an initial scoring of projects, the judges—via two separate panels—meet to discuss the projects and come to a consensus on awards. Judges could select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. This year, our judges collectively reviewed nearly 90 entries before honoring the projects listed here.

ENR Southeast extends a huge “Thank You” to this year’s judges, who included: Sean Buck of JE Dunn Construction; Brent Darnell, Brent Darnell International; Keith Douglas, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.; Ken Gerrard, T.A. Loving Co.; Ray Riddle, Holder Construction Co.; and Kim Shinn, TLC Engineering for Architecture.

Herein are this year’s Best Projects award winners. Please note that ENR Southeast received multiple entries for several of the projects listed here. Congratulations to all!

Airports/Transit

Award of Merit: Merritt Island Airport Runway 11/29 Safety Area Improvements, Titusvlle, Fla. Submitted by: Michael Baker International Inc.

Cultural/Worship

Best Project: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami. Multiple entries, submitted by the following: Skanska USA Building Inc.; Hill International; and Radius Track Corp.

Award of Merit: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church - Family Life & Mission Center (The Well), Raleigh, N.C. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie

Energy/Industrial

Best Project: Hazlehurst 72MW Solar Facility, Hazlehurst, Ga. Submitted by: McCarthy Building Companies

Government/Public Buildings

Best Project: NASA Space Launch System Test Stands, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala. Multiple entries, submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie; and Merrick & Company

Green Projects

Award of Merit: Institute of Innovation (R2i2), Columbia, S.C. Submitted by: M.B. Kahn Construction

Health Care

Best Project: University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare, Heart and Vascular Hospital, Raleigh, N.C. Submitted by: Skanska USA Building Inc.

Award of Merit: Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida, Miami. Submitted by: Robins & Morton

Award of Merit: Northside Hospital Forsyth Surgery and Patient Tower Vertical Expansion, Cumming, Ga. Submitted by: Batson-Cook Co.

Higher Education/Research

Best Project: University of South Carolina School of Law, Columbia, S.C. Submitted by: Gilbane Building Company

Award of Merit: Vanderbilt Engineering and Science Building, Nashville. Submitted by: Clark Construction Group

Award of Merit: West Campus Student Union Addition and Renovation, Duke University, Durham, N.C. Multiple entries, submitted by: Skanska USA Building; and Roschmann Steel & Glass Constructions, Inc.

Award of Merit: Columbus State University Frank D. Brown Hall, Columbus, Ga. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie

Highways/Bridges

Best Project: Choctawhatchee Bay Bridge (US 331), Walton County, Fla. Submitted by: Skanska USA

Award of Merit: SR 9B from I-95 to North of US 1 New Road Construction, Jacksonville, Fla. Submitted by: Arcadis U.S. Inc.

Interiors/Tenant Improvements

Best Project: Newell Brands, Atlanta. Submitted by: Choate Construction Co.

Manufacturing

Best Project: Biogen LSM 3X Capacity Upgrades, Research Triangle Park, N.C. Submitted by: DPR Construction

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Best Project: Comcast at One Ballpark Center, Atlanta. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie

Award of Merit: Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Submitted by: PCL Construction Services

Award of Merit: CityPlace Doral, Doral, Fla. Submitted by: Suffolk Construction Co.

Renovation/Restoration

Best Project: The Pizitz Building Restoration & Renovation, Birmingham, Ala. Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie

Award of Merit: Federal Reserve, Birmingham, Ala. Submitted by: Hoar Construction

Residential/Hospitality

Best Project: Porsche Design Tower Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Submitted by: Coastal Construction

Small Project (Under $10 million)

Best Project: Atlanta Botanical Garden Renovations & Addition, Atlanta. Submitted by: New South Construction Co.

Award of Merit: Bouhan Falligant, Savannah, Ga. Submitted by: West Construction Co.

Sports/Entertainment

Best Project: SunTrust Park, Atlanta. Multiple entries, submitted by: American Builders 2017; and Populous.

Award of Merit: Clemson University, Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson, S.C. Submitted by: DPR Construction

Specialty Contracting

Best Project: Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) Launch Complex 41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Submitted by: Hensel Phelps

Award of Merit: Panorama Tower, Miami. Submitted by: Baker Concrete Construction

Water/Environment

Best Project (tie): Sunset Harbour Neighborhood Improvements, Miami Beach. Submitted by: Lanzo Construction Co.

Best Project (tie): Port Everglades Wetlands Restoration, CMR, Broward County, Fla. Submitted by: Bergeron Land Development Inc.