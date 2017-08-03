Southeast Specialty Firms Report More Revenue Gains in '16

Responses from ENR Southeast’s recent—and still open and ongoing—Top Specialty Contractors survey show that regional firms are experiencing a growing market for their services. According to our annual survey—which is still open—approximately 90 specialty contractors collectively reported roughly $7.3 billion in 2016 revenue. That's more than $1 billion higher than the same survey reported a year ago.
It should be noted that that $7.3 billion total comes from an expanded geographic coverage area that ENR Southeast enacted for 2017. A year ago, specialty contractors responding to our survey reported roughly $6.2 billion in annual revenue from the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. This year, for those same four states, survey respondents collectively reported about $6.5 billion in revenue from the most recent year.
ENR Southeast’s coverage area now also includes Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico. Altogether, specialty contractors working in those areas collectively reported just about $844 million in 2016 revenue.
We’ll have more insights and analysis from Southeast specialty contractors in the September print edition of ENR Southeast. For now, though, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s respondents.
11400 Inc.
Ace Electric, Inc.
Acousti Engineering Company of Florida
Action Electric Co., Inc.
Alpha Wrecking
APG Electric Inc
Area Glass, Inc.
B & I Contractors, Inc.
Baker Paint & Contracting Co., Inc.
Baker Roofing Company
Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates, Inc.
Candela Controls, Inc.
CB Structures, Inc.
Centerline Utilities, Inc.
Cherokee Enterprises, Inc.
Cleveland Electric Company
Comfort Systems USA
ComNet Communications, LLC
Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc.
Crawford-Tracey Corp.
Crossland Construction Company, Inc.
Cullum Mechanical Construction, Inc.
D. H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc.
Davco Electrical Contractors Corp.
Demolition & Asbestos Removal Inc.
Dillon Pools, Inc.
Donley's Concrete Group
Dunn Building Company, LLC
Eldeco, Inc
Electric Services, Inc.
Elevated Environmental Corporation
EMCOR Group, Inc.
Faith Technologies, Inc.
Finfrock Industries, Inc.
Fly & Form Structures, Inc.
Gate Precast Company
Genesis Elevator Company Inc
Graham County Land Company, LLC
Graydaze Contracting, Inc
Harper
Harper Limbach
Harrison Contracting
HEPACO, LLC
Hypower, Inc.
Ivey Mechanical Company
J. Crompton Electric, Inc.
Johnson-Davis Inc.
Kent Companies, Inc.
KHS&S Contractors
Landmark Construction Company, Inc.
Lithko Contracting, LLC
Lyndan, Inc.
Masonry Builders Inc.
Mastec, Inc.
Miller Electric Company
MillerClapperton
Mill-Rite Woodworking Co., Inc.
Ogeechee Steel, Inc.
Palmetto Automatic Sprinkler Company, Inc.
Power Design Inc.
Precision Concrete Construction, Inc.
Precision Walls, Inc.
Premier Stoneworks, LLC
Primus Builders, Inc.
Rosendin Electric
SeaBreeze Electric, Inc
Seretta Construction
Shields, Inc.
Spectrum Contracting, Inc.
Sprinklermatic Fire Protection Systems Inc.
SteelFab, Inc.
Superior Rigging & Erecting Co., Inc
Sure Steel, Inc.
Terra Millennium Corporation
Terry's Electric, Inc.
The Baron Group, Inc. d/b/a Baron Sign Manufacturing
The Blindman Commercial
The Circle Group
The ComTran Group, Inc.
TITUS Construction Group
Tri-City Electrical Contractors Inc.
Universal Plant Services, Inc.
Van Kirk & Sons, Inc.
Waldrop Mechanical Services
Wayne Brothers, Inc.
Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc.
Window Interiors WSNielsen
YTG, LLC
