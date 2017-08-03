Southeast Specialty Firms Report More Revenue Gains in '16

Responses from ENR Southeast’s recent—and still open and ongoing—Top Specialty Contractors survey show that regional firms are experiencing a growing market for their services. According to our annual survey—which is still open—approximately 90 specialty contractors collectively reported roughly $7.3 billion in 2016 revenue. That's more than $1 billion higher than the same survey reported a year ago.

It should be noted that that $7.3 billion total comes from an expanded geographic coverage area that ENR Southeast enacted for 2017. A year ago, specialty contractors responding to our survey reported roughly $6.2 billion in annual revenue from the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. This year, for those same four states, survey respondents collectively reported about $6.5 billion in revenue from the most recent year.

ENR Southeast’s coverage area now also includes Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico. Altogether, specialty contractors working in those areas collectively reported just about $844 million in 2016 revenue.

We’ll have more insights and analysis from Southeast specialty contractors in the September print edition of ENR Southeast. For now, though, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s respondents.

11400 Inc.

Ace Electric, Inc.

Acousti Engineering Company of Florida

Action Electric Co., Inc.

Alpha Wrecking

APG Electric Inc

Area Glass, Inc.

B & I Contractors, Inc.

Baker Paint & Contracting Co., Inc.

Baker Roofing Company

Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates, Inc.

Candela Controls, Inc.

CB Structures, Inc.

Centerline Utilities, Inc.

Cherokee Enterprises, Inc.

Cleveland Electric Company

Comfort Systems USA

ComNet Communications, LLC

Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc.

Crawford-Tracey Corp.

Crossland Construction Company, Inc.

Cullum Mechanical Construction, Inc.

D. H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc.

Davco Electrical Contractors Corp.

Demolition & Asbestos Removal Inc.

Dillon Pools, Inc.

Donley's Concrete Group

Dunn Building Company, LLC

Eldeco, Inc

Electric Services, Inc.

Elevated Environmental Corporation

EMCOR Group, Inc.

Faith Technologies, Inc.

Finfrock Industries, Inc.

Fly & Form Structures, Inc.

Gate Precast Company

Genesis Elevator Company Inc

Graham County Land Company, LLC

Graydaze Contracting, Inc

Harper

Harper Limbach

Harrison Contracting

HEPACO, LLC

Hypower, Inc.

Ivey Mechanical Company

J. Crompton Electric, Inc.

Johnson-Davis Inc.

Kent Companies, Inc.

KHS&S Contractors

Landmark Construction Company, Inc.

Lithko Contracting, LLC

Lyndan, Inc.

Masonry Builders Inc.

Mastec, Inc.

Miller Electric Company

MillerClapperton

Mill-Rite Woodworking Co., Inc.

Ogeechee Steel, Inc.

Palmetto Automatic Sprinkler Company, Inc.

Power Design Inc.

Precision Concrete Construction, Inc.

Precision Walls, Inc.

Premier Stoneworks, LLC

Primus Builders, Inc.

Rosendin Electric

SeaBreeze Electric, Inc

Seretta Construction

Shields, Inc.

Spectrum Contracting, Inc.

Sprinklermatic Fire Protection Systems Inc.

SteelFab, Inc.

Superior Rigging & Erecting Co., Inc

Sure Steel, Inc.

Terra Millennium Corporation

Terry's Electric, Inc.

The Baron Group, Inc. d/b/a Baron Sign Manufacturing

The Blindman Commercial

The Circle Group

The ComTran Group, Inc.

TITUS Construction Group

Tri-City Electrical Contractors Inc.

Universal Plant Services, Inc.

Van Kirk & Sons, Inc.

Waldrop Mechanical Services

Wayne Brothers, Inc.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc.

Window Interiors WSNielsen

YTG, LLC