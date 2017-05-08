Southeast Top Contractors Survey Reveals 2016 Revenue Gains

Firms responding to ENR Southeast’s annual Top Contractors survey collectively reported a significant increase in 2016 regional revenue. According to an early review of the data, the roughly 110 general contractors and construction managers who participated in the Southeast Top Contractors survey together reported approximately $31.3 billion in revenue from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.
Importantly, however, it should be noted that in 2017, ENR Southeast expanded its editorial coverage area to now include Alabama and Tennessee, which contributed roughly $4 billion to this year’s regional total. Even so, the $27.2 billion in ’16 revenue that Southeast contractors reported for the pre-expansion states of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas compares favorably to last year’s survey total of approximately $23.45 billion.
Looking at the state-by-state revenue totals shows that nearly 32% of this year’s overall total came from Florida projects. Following is a break-down for each Southeast state’s approximate tally, in descending order: Florida - $12.1 billion; North Carolina - $6.3 billion; Georgia - $5.9 billion; South Carolina - $2.8 billion; Tennessee - $2.6 billion; Alabama – $1.25 billion. Puerto Rico added roughly $58 million to this year’s collective total.
ENR Southeast’s July print edition will include additional analysis and insight about the results from our latest Top Contractors survey. Until now, here’s an alphabetical list of the firms set to be included on this year’s Top Contractors ranking.
AECOM Hunt
Ajax Building Corporation
Alberici-Flintco
Albu & Associates, Inc.
Alston Construction
Archer Western Contractors
Auld & White Constructors, LLC
Austin Commercial
Balfour Beatty US
Barnhill Contracting Company
Barton Malow Company
Batson-Cook Company
BE&K Building Group
BL Harbert International
Blythe Development Co.
Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc.
Brasfield & Gorrie, L.L.C.
Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
Catamount Constructors
Charles Perry Partners, Inc.
China Construction America/Plaza Construction
Choate Construction Company
Clancy & Theys Construction Company
Clark Group
CR Meyer
Craft Construction
CRB Builders, LLC
Creative Contractors Inc.
D.F.Chase,Inc.
DLP Construction Company, Inc.
DPR Construction
Duffey Southeast, Inc.
Duke Construction
Dunn Building Company, LLC
Ed Taylor Construction, Inc.
EMJ Corp.
Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.
Flatiron Construction Corp.
Garbutt Construction Company
Garney Holding Company
Gilbane Building Company
Gray Construction
Harper Corporation General Contractors
Haskell
Hawkins Construction Inc.
Hensel Phelps
HITT Contracting Inc.
Hoar Construction
Holder Construction Company
James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Co., Inc.
JE Dunn Construction Group
Johnson-Davis Inc.
Juneau Construction Company
KAST Construction Company
Kaufman Lynn Construction
Kiewit Corporation
LandSouth Construction, LLC
Lane Industries Incorporated
Layton Construction Company, LLC
LeChase Construction Services, LLC
Link Construction Group, Inc.
M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC
Manhattan Construction Group
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Messer Construction Co.
Metcon, Inc.
Myers & Chapman, Inc.
New South Construction Company
O'Neil Industries, Inc. / Southland Constructors, Inc.
OHL USA, Inc.
Parrish Construction Group
PC Construction Company
PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc.
Pinkerton & Laws
Primoris Services Corporation
Primus Builders, Inc.
Rabren General Contractors, Inc.
Renfroe Construction Company, LLC
Robins & Morton
Robinson Construction Company
Rodgers Builders, Inc.
Roger B. Kennedy Construction
Ruby-Collins, Inc.
S. T. Wooten Corporation
Samet Corporation
SEMA Construction, Inc.
Shawmut Design and Construction Shelco, LLC
Skanska USA Southside Constructors, Inc.
Stellar
Suffolk
Summit Contracting Group, Inc.
Superior Construction Company Southeast
The Beck Group
The Conlan Company
The Conti Group
The FaverGray Company
The Hubbard Group, Inc.
The Middlesex Companies
The Weitz Company
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
The Yates Companies, Inc.
Thomas Construction Group, LLC
Turner Construction Company
Van Winkle Construction
VCC Construction
Vericon Construction Company, LLC
W. M. Jordan Company
Walbridge
Wharton-Smith, Inc.
Williams Industrial Services Group, LLC
Zachry Group