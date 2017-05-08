Southeast Top Contractors Survey Reveals 2016 Revenue Gains

Firms responding to ENR Southeast’s annual Top Contractors survey collectively reported a significant increase in 2016 regional revenue. According to an early review of the data, the roughly 110 general contractors and construction managers who participated in the Southeast Top Contractors survey together reported approximately $31.3 billion in revenue from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Importantly, however, it should be noted that in 2017, ENR Southeast expanded its editorial coverage area to now include Alabama and Tennessee, which contributed roughly $4 billion to this year’s regional total. Even so, the $27.2 billion in ’16 revenue that Southeast contractors reported for the pre-expansion states of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas compares favorably to last year’s survey total of approximately $23.45 billion.

Looking at the state-by-state revenue totals shows that nearly 32% of this year’s overall total came from Florida projects. Following is a break-down for each Southeast state’s approximate tally, in descending order: Florida - $12.1 billion; North Carolina - $6.3 billion; Georgia - $5.9 billion; South Carolina - $2.8 billion; Tennessee - $2.6 billion; Alabama – $1.25 billion. Puerto Rico added roughly $58 million to this year’s collective total.

ENR Southeast’s July print edition will include additional analysis and insight about the results from our latest Top Contractors survey. Until now, here’s an alphabetical list of the firms set to be included on this year’s Top Contractors ranking.

AECOM Hunt

Ajax Building Corporation

Alberici-Flintco

Albu & Associates, Inc.

Alston Construction

Archer Western Contractors

Auld & White Constructors, LLC

Austin Commercial

Balfour Beatty US

Barnhill Contracting Company

Barton Malow Company

Batson-Cook Company

BE&K Building Group

BL Harbert International

Blythe Development Co.

Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc.

Brasfield & Gorrie, L.L.C.

Carroll Daniel Construction Co.

Catamount Constructors

Charles Perry Partners, Inc.

China Construction America/Plaza Construction

Choate Construction Company

Clancy & Theys Construction Company

Clark Group

CR Meyer

Craft Construction

CRB Builders, LLC

Creative Contractors Inc.

D.F.Chase,Inc.

DLP Construction Company, Inc.

DPR Construction

Duffey Southeast, Inc.

Duke Construction

Dunn Building Company, LLC

Ed Taylor Construction, Inc.

EMJ Corp.

Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.

Flatiron Construction Corp.

Garbutt Construction Company

Garney Holding Company

Gilbane Building Company

Gray Construction

Harper Corporation General Contractors

Haskell

Hawkins Construction Inc.

Hensel Phelps

HITT Contracting Inc.

Hoar Construction

Holder Construction Company

James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Co., Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group

Johnson-Davis Inc.

Juneau Construction Company

KAST Construction Company

Kaufman Lynn Construction

Kiewit Corporation

LandSouth Construction, LLC

Lane Industries Incorporated

Layton Construction Company, LLC

LeChase Construction Services, LLC

Link Construction Group, Inc.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

Manhattan Construction Group

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Messer Construction Co.

Metcon, Inc.

Myers & Chapman, Inc.

New South Construction Company

O'Neil Industries, Inc. / Southland Constructors, Inc.

OHL USA, Inc.

Parrish Construction Group

PC Construction Company

PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc.

Pinkerton & Laws

Primoris Services Corporation

Primus Builders, Inc.

Rabren General Contractors, Inc.

Renfroe Construction Company, LLC

Robins & Morton

Robinson Construction Company

Rodgers Builders, Inc.

Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Ruby-Collins, Inc.

S. T. Wooten Corporation

Samet Corporation

SEMA Construction, Inc.

Shawmut Design and Construction Shelco, LLC

Skanska USA Southside Constructors, Inc.

Stellar

Suffolk

Summit Contracting Group, Inc.

Superior Construction Company Southeast

The Beck Group

The Conlan Company

The Conti Group

The FaverGray Company

The Hubbard Group, Inc.

The Middlesex Companies

The Weitz Company

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

The Yates Companies, Inc.

Thomas Construction Group, LLC

Turner Construction Company

Van Winkle Construction

VCC Construction

Vericon Construction Company, LLC

W. M. Jordan Company

Walbridge

Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Williams Industrial Services Group, LLC

Zachry Group