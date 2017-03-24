ENR Southeast Previews 2016 Top Design Firms Ranking

ENR Southeast’s 2017 geographic expansion has contributed to an increase in our first ranking of “Top” firms this year. As we’ve noted previously, in January ENR Southeast added Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico to our existing coverage area of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

This year’s Top Design Firms survey resulted in 110 firms collectively reporting nearly $4.5 billion in design revenue during 2016 from the expanded Southeast region. That total represents an increase from a year ago, when Southeast architectural and engineering firms reported roughly $3.9 billion from design revenue generated from the states of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. A closer look at the data indicates that respondents’ 2016 revenue from those four states—Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas—was relatively flat compared to the year prior, with just over $4 billion reported for those states this year.

Meanwhile, design firms reported approximately $457.7 million in revenue from projects located in Alabama, Tennessee or Puerto Rico.

On a state-by-state basis, survey respondents collectively reported the following 2016 design revenue totals, in descending order: Florida - $2 billion; North Carolina - $857.6 million; Georgia - $703.1 million; South Carolina - $418.2 million; Tennessee - $244.1 million; Alabama - $202.2 million; and Puerto Rico – $11.4 million.

ENR Southeast will provide more analysis and perspective about the Top Design Firms survey in its May 8 print edition. For now, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.

