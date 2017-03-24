ENR Southeast Previews 2016 Top Design Firms Ranking

ENR Southeast’s 2017 geographic expansion has contributed to an increase in our first ranking of “Top” firms this year. As we’ve noted previously, in January ENR Southeast added Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico to our existing coverage area of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
This year’s Top Design Firms survey resulted in 110 firms collectively reporting nearly $4.5 billion in design revenue during 2016 from the expanded Southeast region. That total represents an increase from a year ago, when Southeast architectural and engineering firms reported roughly $3.9 billion from design revenue generated from the states of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. A closer look at the data indicates that respondents’ 2016 revenue from those four states—Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas—was relatively flat compared to the year prior, with just over $4 billion reported for those states this year.
Meanwhile, design firms reported approximately $457.7 million in revenue from projects located in Alabama, Tennessee or Puerto Rico.
On a state-by-state basis, survey respondents collectively reported the following 2016 design revenue totals, in descending order: Florida - $2 billion; North Carolina - $857.6 million; Georgia - $703.1 million; South Carolina - $418.2 million; Tennessee - $244.1 million; Alabama - $202.2 million; and Puerto Rico – $11.4 million.
ENR Southeast will provide more analysis and perspective about the Top Design Firms survey in its May 8 print edition. For now, here’s an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.
ADC Engineering
AECOM
Affiliated Engineers, Inc.
AIM Engineering & Surveying, Inc.
Alfred Benesch & Company
Alley, Williams, Carmen & King, Inc.
Alliance Consulting Engineers, Inc.
api(+) Arcadis North America
Atkins North America
Atwell, LLC
Ayers Saint Gross
Ayres Associates Inc.
Baskervill
Beck Architecture, LLC
Bermello Ajamil & Partners, Inc.
BRPH
BSA LifeStructures
Burns & McDonnell
Cardno
Carollo Engineers, Inc.
CJMW Architecture
Clark Nexsen
Collins Engineers, Inc.
Connelly & Wicker Inc.
Cooper Carry, Inc.
COWI North America, Inc.
CPH, Inc.
CRB
Davis-Martin-Powell & Associates
DeSimone Consulting Engineers
Dewberry
DLR Group
DRMP, Inc.
EAC Consulting, Inc.
Electrical Consultants, Inc.
Erdman Anthony
ESP Associates, P.A.
FINFROCK
Florida Engineering Group, Inc.
GAI Consultants
Gannett Fleming
Gensler
Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.
Geotechnology, Inc.
GLE Associates, Inc.
Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc.
GRAEF
Greeley and Hansen
Guidon Design Inc.
Hardesty & Hanover
Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
Harris Group, Inc.
HKS Architects, Inc. - Florida / HKS, Inc. - Georgia
HNTB Corporation
Hord Coplan Macht
Jones Edmunds & Associates, Inc.
KCI Technologies Inc.
Kimley-Horn
Kisinger Campo & Associates Corp.
Kleinfelder
Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.
Lord Aeck Sargent
LS3P
Maser Consulting P.A.
McKim & Creed, Inc.
Mead & Hunt, Inc.
Merrick & Company
Metric Engineering Inc.
Michael Baker International
Mott MacDonald
Newcomb & Boyd
Nova Engineering and Environmental LLC
Perkins+Will
PGAL
Pond
Primus Design Services, LLC
Project Design Group, Inc.
R.J. Behar & Company, Inc.
Ramey Kemp & Associates, Inc.
RDK Engineers
RMF Engineering, Inc.
RS&H, Inc.
Rule Joy Trammell
Rubio
S&ME, Inc.
Salas O'Brien
Schenkel & Shultz, Inc.
SeamonWhiteside
SfL+a Architects
Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates, Inc.
Smith Seckman Reid, Inc.
Stanley Consultants
Stantec
Stellar
STV
Syska Hennessy Group
Terracon Consultants, Inc.
Timmons Group
TMPartners
TranSystems
VHB
W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.
Wantman Group, Inc. (dba WGI)
Wetherill Engineering, Inc.
WithersRavenel, Inc.
Wolverton & Associates, Inc.
Woolpert Inc.
WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
Zachry Group
Zyscovich Architects
