Searching for the Expanded Southeast's Top Starts of 2016

As the new year gets under way in earnest, it’s yet again time for ENR Southeast to round up our annual list of the largest projects to start construction during the preceding calendar year. However, this year, there’s a difference—an expanded geographic coverage area.

Prior to 2017, ENR Southeast’s official coverage area included Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For the past several years, though, that geographic range has expanded for the purposes of our annual Best Projects and Top Young Professionals programs—contest-based efforts that require a collective national reach by ENR’s Regional Editions—to also include the states of Alabama and Tennessee, along with Puerto Rico.

Now, ENR Southeast is expanding permanently. For starters, that means ENR subscribers located in Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico will automatically begin receiving ENR Southeast along with their regular ENR national magazine. Additionally, readers of ENR Southeast will see editorial with an expanded reach, with features such as multiple City Scoop reports in each issue, as well as Top Design Firm, Contractor and Specialty Contractor rankings that will now reflect revenues from this expanded geography.

The first expanded list we’ll publish, though, is the annual Top Starts ranking. As always, we’ll use a variety of sources for including projects. Once again a go-to resource is the Dodge database, published by Dodge Data & Analytics. We also utilize news reports, as well as information from public agencies and project websites, for instance. We’ll also continue to contact contractors and designers for other Top Starts candidates, as we do each year.

For now, we’re including here a preliminary, alphabetical list of 25 projects that are likely to be included in this year’s Top Starts ranking, which is based on total project cost. This list will likely grow as we confirm more projects deserving inclusion on the ranking. At the same time, it should be noted that some projects listed here could later fall off the ranking prior to final publication, for a variety of reasons.

The official Top Starts ranking will appear in the March 13 edition of ENR Southeast.