Southwest Specialty Contractor of the Year: Wilson Electric

August 10, 2017
John Guzzon
The next issue of ENR Southwest is currently an active jobsite.
 
At substantial project completion, we will have a presentation of the Top Specialty Contractors survey, with some participating firms revealed here. Now, we are proud to announce the Specialty Contractor of the Year: Wilson Electric, Tempe, Ariz.
 
Founded in 1968, this Phoenix-based firm provides comprehensive design-build, vertical construction, and tenant improvement services for commercial developments in both public and private sectors. The company has Arizona offices in Tempe, Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Prescott Valley. Elsewhere in the Southwest, the firm has offices in Albuquerque, N.M., and Las Vegas. The company even has a new office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
 
The firm works on some of the most high-profile projects in the region, including ASU Biodesign C; Red Rock Solar for Arizona Public Service; Marina Heights, Tempe, Ariz.; and Desert Hills Hospital, Albuquerque, N.M.
 
We will have much more in the next issue on Sept. 4.

