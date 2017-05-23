SW Roundup: Data Center, Water, DBIA Awards, Construction Starts

State-of-the-art data center opens in Phoenix

Aligned Energy opened a new adaptive data center in Phoenix in early May. The 550,000 sq ft facility has the capability to suit a variety of customer needs and can adjust rack density from 1kW up to 50kW per rack.

The facility owes its adaptive capabilities, in part, to Aligned Energy’s cooling system that can both support servers running low densities in an energy efficient manner and support servers running higher densities.

The data center will likely support the influx of technology companies establishing a presence in Phoenix. The industry is projected to grow by 25% over the next decade, which is 7% higher than the national average, according to Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

“As Phoenix continues to build a more innovation-driven economy we will need newer and better technology infrastructure,” says Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton according to an Aligned Energy press release. “Aligned Energy’s state-of-the-art and environmentally efficient data center is a welcome addition that will help Phoenix foster tech-industry growth while reducing the environmental impacts of our businesses.”

The Phoenix data center, which is similar to company’s already operational center in Plano, Texas, can support 62MW in its first phase and will support up to 120MW upon completion.

WateReuse Symposium announces 2017 lineup

The 32nd Annual WateReuse Symposium will come to Phoenix from Sept. 10 to 13. The event will take place at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown hotel, 100 N. First St., and feature a range of events and presentations focused on water reuse management.

Highlights of the event include a reuse bootcamp that will feature an A-Z guide for water reuse and a Reuse Beer Fest resulting from a Pima County’s Southwest Water Campus team’s award-winning plan to brew beer using reclaimed water.

The event will also feature over 100 speakers, presentations and workshops on topics ranging from salinity to advanced disinfection.

DBIA Awards Are Open

The Design-Build Institute of America is accepting submissions through May 26 for its annual awards competition. The DBIA awards projects and teams from across the nation using Design-Build Done Right best practices.

“Many awards are about the size of the project or if the project is high profile. DBIA’s thorough application process, conversely, is driven by the desire to pick the projects that capture the true spirit of design-build, regardless of size. Because of this process, winning a DBIA award was meaningful to our team,” says former winner Vincent Hart of Carollo Engineers, Inc, in a DBIA press release.

Interested parties can make DBIA awards submissions online through the group’s submission system at https://dbia.secure-platform.com/a . DBIA will recognize winners at its national conference in November.

Construction starts on Renaissance Square renovation in Phoenix

Cypress Office Properties, LLC recently began its $50-million renovation of the two-building Renaissance Square complex in downtown Phoenix. The renovation will result in an array of upgrades, including new flooring, restrooms, elevators, and lighting.

The renovation $10-million first phase will include the construction of new office suites, a 7,000 sq ft conference facility, and lobby renovations. Later phases will include renovations to the gym, bridge connecting the buildings, and the creation of an outdoor meeting area and event space.

Building One will have a “‘tech atmosphere,” according to a Renaissance Square press release, while Building Two will have a “hospitality feel.”

RSP Architects is the project architect. Wespac Construction is the general contractor.

NW Phoenix light rail extension wins award

The Sundt/Stacy and Witbeck joint venture that completed the 3.2-mile northwest light rail extension in Phoenix last May recently won an award for its work at the Annual Roads & Streets Conference in Tucson.

The team delivered the project ahead of schedule and within the budget while also managing the removal and replacement of all water, sewer and storm utilities.

The partnership also created an app to communicate about the project with the community.

State Farm Office Project Complete in Tempe, Ariz.

The project team behind the 20-acre Marina Heights office development in Tempe, Ariz. officially completed the complex’s fifth and final building last month. Co-developers Ryan Companies and Sunbelt Holdings turned occupancy over to State Farm on the project, the largest office project in Arizona history, according to Ryan Companies.

The final building, Building 600, is the tallest at the campus and includes 450,000 sq ft of office. The building includes 10 floors of office product on top of a 7-story parking garage.