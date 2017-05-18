Bradbury Stamm Construction Is Contractor of the Year

We recently announced which firms operating in the Southwest have participated in the annual Contractors Survey . Now, ENR Southwest is proud to announce the 2017 Contractor of the Year: Bradbury Stamm Construction.

The firm is among those most respected in New Mexico, but outside of the state, the nature of some of their most substantial work—classified projects for Los Alamos National Laboratory and others—aid the firm’s subdued national and international profile.

O.G. Bradbury began the firm before World War II and the firm is the oldest still operating in the state. They have built many of the state’s most signature projects. Family managed, Cynthia Schultz is CEO: the daughter of former CEO Jim King. Another of King’s daughters, Michelle, is marketing manager.

The firm has been regularly honored by independent judges for its work, including an ENR Southwest 2014 Best Projects award of merit for reconstruction/renovation category for the La Fonda on The Plaza hotel. The firm also garnered ENR 2015 Regional Best Projects and Best-of-the-Best awards for Albuquerque Convention Center.

The firm’s current catalog of high-profile projects include:

— Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART): Currently in construction, the $83 million ART project is a 9.6 Mile Bus Rapid Transit System running down Central Avenue (Old Route 66) Albuquerque.

— Deming High School: The 208,000 sq ft, 3-story, $50 million replacement high school includes two primary academic wings with classrooms, science labs, computer labs, and media center. Supporting the academic wings are a fine arts wing, VoAg/shop building, administration wing, full prep kitchen and cafeteria, gymnasium, and more.

— UNM Physics and Astronomy Interdisciplinary Science Building: The $53 million, 137,000 sq ft, facility includes research laboratories, support spaces, offices, classrooms, administrative areas, student break-out areas and IT, electrical and mechanical rooms. The project will be designed and executive to achieve LEED Silver certification.

— NM Mutual Home Office: New $18 million 58,000 sq ft three-story office building focused on sustainable and durable design. Includes a full fitness center and ground source heat pump system.



We will have much more on the firm in the July issue of ENR Southwest.