ENR Southwest Announces Preliminary Top Contractors List

ENR Southwest's Top Contractor is nearly complete. Although the deadline has passed, firms still have about a week or so to visit https://www.bnpmr.com/?id=1139 and submit a survey. A full list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR Southwest July Issue. Below is the preliminary list of this year's top contractors, in alphabetical order:
AECOM Hunt
Alston Construction
AMES CONSTRUCTION, INC.
Archer Western Contractors
Austin Commercial
Balfour Beatty US
Bomel Construction Co., Inc.
Bradbury Stamm Construction, Inc.
Brahma Group, Inc.
Buesing Corp
Burke Construction Group, Inc.
Caliente Construction, Inc.
Chanen Construction Company, Inc.
CRB Builders, LLC
CSW Contractors, Inc.
DPR Construction
Facilities Contracting, Inc.
Fann Contracting, Inc.
FNF Construction, Inc.
Garney Holding Company
Granite Construction Incorporated
Graycor
hardison/downey construction
Haydon Building Corp
HB Construction
Hensel Phelps
Holder Construction Company
JE Dunn Construction Group
Jokake Construction Services, Inc.
Kiewit Corporation
Kinney Construction Services, Inc. (KCS)
Kitchell Corporation
Klinger Constructors LLC
Kowalski Construction, Inc.
Layton Construction Company, LLC
Lloyd Construction Company Inc
Martin-Harris Construction
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
McShane Construction Company
Mortenson
Okland Construction Co., Inc.
O'Neil Industries, Inc./W.E. O'Neil Construction Company
PCL Construction, Inc.
R&O Construction
RSG Builders LLC.
Skanska USA
SLETTEN CONSTRUCTION
Sundt Construction, Inc.
The Korte Company
The PENTA Building Group
The Weitz Company
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Turner Construction Company
MC Construction Management, Inc.
VCC Construction
Wespac Construction, Inc.
White Sands Construction, Inc.
Whiteriver Construction
Zachry Group