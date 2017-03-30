Southwest Design Firm of the Year: Bridgers & Paxton

As we continue to sharpen the next issue of ENR Southwest, which will include, among other things, a presentation of the results of the Top Design Firms survey, the Design Firm of the Year of the year has been selected.

This year’s honoree is Bridgers & Paxton of Albuquerque. The ENR regional firms of the year are selected by the regional editors and some members of the national staff. The specific regional editor can only vote in case of a tie. Items that caught the attention of the majority of our editors about Bridgers & Paxton included their extensive and diverse work in New Mexico and Arizona but also the technical expertise for which the firm is known.

This firm is part of the bedrock of the New Mexico construction industry. Originally began with needs that arose from the Trinity project. They are also credited with designing the first solar commercial building in 1956.

Today, the firm provides full-service mechanical, electrical, plumbing and technology consulting engineering services and has about 120 employees. Branch offices outside of New Mexico include locations in Phoenix and Colorado Springs. We will have much more about the firm in the next issue of ENR Southwest as well as data sets from the design firms survey.