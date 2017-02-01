John Guzzon is Editor of ENR Southwest and ENR Northwest

Banner Health Arizona Is ENR Southwest 2017 Owner of the Year

ShepleyBulfinch_BannerHealth_900x550.jpg
A rendering of the new Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. Image courtesy Shepley Bulfinch.
February 1, 2017
John Guzzon
Banner Health Arizona has been named the ENR Southwest Owner of the Year for 2017 by the regional editors of Engineering News Record. The company is the state’s largest employer and currently has nearly 300 active projects worth more than $1.5 billion in progress. Most of the projects are smaller ($10 to $20 million) improvement projects, but they also have committed to updating major facilities.
 
In 2016, the company garnered a ENR Southwest best project win for their new Headquarters in Phoenix.
 
However, they are also building two patient towers, one in Phoenix, the other in Tucson. Phoenix projects: a $179 million emergency department scheduled to open in July 2017; the 13-story, $239 million patient tower set to open in late 2018; and a $50 million clinical space near the hospital. Tucson: a $400 million, nine-story tower and hospital at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson; and a $100 million, 250,000-sq-ft  building next to the Arizona Cancer Center on its Tucson North campus.

Read more about Banner Health in the next issue of ENR Southwest.

