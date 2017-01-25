ENR Southwest’s Top Projects Starts of 2016

ENR Southwest will publish a ranked listing of the region’s Top Construction Starts in its March 6 edition. To compile the list, we've not only referenced information from Dodge Data & Analytics, but our ongoing coverage of projects in the three-state region of Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. We’ve targeted projects with a valuation of at least $50 million in our research.

Our preliminary list in alphabetical order is below.

To ensure the list is as complete as possible, we invite you to submit notable regional projects not seen below — from the three-state region of Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico — that broke ground last year and are valued at more than $50 million, to jguzzon.enr@gmail.com. When suggesting a project, please indicate the name, location, construction cost, construction start date (month/year), owner and builder, as well as the project's projected finish date. Please submit the information no later than Feb. 15.

1000 East Apache, Tempe, Ariz.

ABQ Rapid Transit Corridor Construction, Albuquerque

Aria Convention Center Expansion, Las Vegas

ASU BioDesign Institute Building C, Tempe, Ariz.

AZ/DOT: Loop 202 - South Mountain Freeway, Phoenix

Banner University Medical Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Patient Tower, Phoenix

Boulder 100 MW Solar Farm, Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone, Nev.

Broadview Energy KW Wind Farm, Clovis, N.M.

Central Mesa - Gilbert Road Light Rail Extension, Mesa, Ariz.

Dry Lake Solar Energy Center Parcels 2, 3, 4, Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone, Nev.

Facebook Los Lunas Data Center - Bldg 1, Los Lunas, N.M.

First Solar Playa Solar Project 200 MW, Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone, Nev.

Hyperloop Propulsion Open Air Test, North Las Vegas, Nev.

Monte Carlo Reimagining Into Park MGM and NoMad, Las Vegas

NV/DOT Project NEON (Design/Build), Las Vegas

One Hundred Mill Mixed Use Development, Tempe, Ariz.

Opus 7th Street Residential Towers, Tempe, Ariz.

Presbyterian Hospital & Medical Campus, Santa Fe, N.M.

Ritz Carlton Hotel, Phoenix

Roswell Solar Energy Plant, Roswell, N.M.

Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant Phase II, Gilbert, Ariz.

Sempra Mesquite Solar Complex 100 MW Green Energy Addition, Tonopah, Ariz.

State Route 439 USA Parkway Improvements, Lyon and Storey counties, Nev.

The Phoenician Resort Renovation, Scottsdale, Ariz.

U of A - Bioscience Research Laboratories, Tucson, Ariz.