ENR Southwest Announces 2017 Top Young Professionals: 20 Under 40

ENR Southwest is pleased to announce the Top Young Professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction community. A “rebranding” of our Top 20 Under 40 program, refinements include maintaining a maximum of 20 honorees, but allowing judges to select less than that amount if the candidates do not reach their threshold of excellence.

Also, we have added a maximum number from a specific firm at three and no more than two honorees from one office. Submissions will only be accepted from those 40 and younger.

Those submitting are then judged by three primary criteria: industry experience and education; career and industry leadership; and community service and involvement.

For this most recent competition, ENR Southwest received 29 entries. Twenty honorees were selected by Andrew Baird, project manager, Kimley Horn; Todd Ostransky, general manager, Graycor; and Craig Randock, design studio leader, DLR Group.

ENR Southwest will profile each member of this year's class in the upcoming January 2017 print edition and soon thereafter, on this site. For now, here is an alphabetical list of the Top Young Professionals in the Southwest. Congratulations to the winners. And, for those who who submitted and didn't win: if you’ll still be under 40, there is always next year!

Greg Ayres, Vice President, Project Executive, Sundt Construction

Eric Bain, Project Manager, Hensel Phelps

Chad Buck, Industrial Division Vice President of Preconstruction, Sundt Construction

Paul Dudzinski, Project Director, McCarthy Building Companies

Paul Dutmer, Project Executive, The PENTA Building Group

Chase Farnsworth, Project Development Manager, Mortenson Construction

Mark Fietkau, Division Manager, Brahma Group, Inc.

Jimmy Bruce Floyd, Assistant Quality Assurance Supervisor, Clark County Public Works

Mark Fountain, Section Manager, Dams, Levees, and Civil Works, Associate, HDR

Chad Hirschi, President & CEO, Hirschi Masonry, LLC

Victor J. Irizarry, Architectural Designer, Associate, Gensler

Bret Loughridge, Vice President of Operations, SR Construction

Chris Miske, Project Manager, Kiewit

Marisa Palomo, Human Resources Director, The PENTA Building Group

Bruce Preston, Associate Vice President, Michael Baker International

Michelle Schwartz, Senior Associate, RSP Architects

Ian Small, Safety Manager, Mortenson Construction

Ryan Toner, Airport Development Practice Leader, Dibble Engineering

Pradeep Uppari, Architectural Designer, Gensler

Antonya Williams, Director of Design Integration, McCarthy Building Companies