Winners Announced in ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Best Projects Contest

A jury of six industry experts has completed its review of 108 entries in ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Best Projects competition. Jurors have recognized 37 projects across 17 categories as the region's best. Eight winners in our Excellence in Safety contest were announced earlier this week.
We'll be honoring all of our winners in Houston on October 18, where we will also announce our 2017 Project of the Year.
A complete list of the winners follows below. Congratulations to all of our winners!
Airport/Transit
Best Project
United Airlines' New Terminal C North at IAH (Houston Intercontinental Airport)
Submitted by: Faithful + Gould, VRX, Inc., JLA Construction Solutions
Cultural/Worship
Award of Merit
Witte Museum
Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC
Energy/Industrial
Best Project
DOW CME "Crack More Ethane"
Submitted by: Turner Industries Group LLC
Award of Merit
Petra Nova Post-Combustion Carbon Capture Sequestration Project
Submitted by: TIC-The Industrial Co. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc.
Award of Merit
Phillips 66 Terminal Expansion
Submitted by: BMZ Export Terminal Partners (Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Zachry Group)
Government/Public Buildings
Best Project
Seguin Public Library
Submitted by: Byrne Construction Services
Award of Merit
McKinney Aquatics Apex Centre
Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co.
Health Care
Best Project
Lackland Air Force Base Wilford Hall Ambulatory Care Center - Phases II and III
Submitted by: Skanska
Award of Merit
North Central Baptist Hospital Orthopedic Addition
Submitted by: Robins & Morton
Award of Merit
St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital Expansion
Submitted by: Turner Construction Co.
Higher Education/Research
Best Project
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine Academic Office Building and Parking Structure
Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co.
Award of Merit
Abilene Christian University Science Facilities
Submitted by: Hoar Construction
Award of Merit
Health Learning Building at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
Submitted by: The Beck Group
Interior/Tenant Improvement
Best Project
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Interiors Build Out
Submitted by: Austin Commercial LP
Award of Merit
Stryker Regional Distribution Center
Submitted by: Structure Tone Southwest
Award of Merit
Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center
Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC
K-12 Education
Best Project
West High School / Middle School
Submitted by: Huckabee
Award of Merit
Ray Braswell High School
Submitted by: Balfour Beatty Construction
Landscape/Hardscape/Urban/Development
Best Project
Dallas Zoo Simmons Hippo Outpost
Submitted by: Turner Construction Co.
Manufacturing
Best Project
Daikin Texas Technology Park
Submitted by: Powers Brown Architecture
Award of Merit
Farmer Brothers Headquarters
Submitted by: EMJ Corp. and Faithful+Gould Inc.
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Developments
Best Project
1920 McKinney Office Building and Parking Garage
Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos. Inc.
Award of Merit
Granite Place at Southlake Town Square
Submitted by: Ridgemont Commercial Construction
Renovation Restoration
Best Project
Moody Gardens Aquarium Project
Submitted by: Gilbane Building Co.
Award of Merit
WATERMARK Baton Rouge, an Autograph Hotel
Submitted by: Gensler
Award of Merit
Vantage State Building
Submitted by: Lincoln Builders of Ruston Inc.
Residential Hospitality
Best Project
T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center
Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC
Award of Merit
Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel
Submitted by: Walker Engineering Inc.
Award of Merit
Pinnacle Bank Place
Submitted by: Jordan Foster Construction
Small Projects (under $10 million)
Best Project
The New Orleans Advocate
Submitted by: Palmisano
Award of Merit
Desire Street Ministries
Submitted by: DonahueFavret Contractors Inc.
Award of Merit
Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC)
Submitted by: Brookstone LP
Specialty Construction
Best Project
Chickasaw Nation Cultural Center and National Recreation Bridge
Submitted by: Manhattan Road & Bridge Co.
Award of Merit
The Driskill Hotel Balcony Repair and Restoration
Submitted by: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing
Sports/Entertainment
Best Project
Ford Center at The Star and Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters
Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co. and The Brandt Cos. LLC
Award of Merit
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC
Water/ Environment
Best Project
West Bank and Vicinity, Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction (HSDRRS), Mississippi River Levee,
Submitted by: Conti Enterprises Inc.