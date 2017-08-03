Winners Announced in ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Best Projects Contest

A jury of six industry experts has completed its review of 108 entries in ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Best Projects competition. Jurors have recognized 37 projects across 17 categories as the region's best. Eight winners in our Excellence in Safety contest were announced earlier this week.

We'll be honoring all of our winners in Houston on October 18, where we will also announce our 2017 Project of the Year.

A complete list of the winners follows below. Congratulations to all of our winners!

Airport/Transit

Best Project

United Airlines' New Terminal C North at IAH (Houston Intercontinental Airport)

Submitted by: Faithful + Gould, VRX, Inc., JLA Construction Solutions

Cultural/Worship

Award of Merit

Witte Museum

Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC

Energy/Industrial

Best Project

DOW CME "Crack More Ethane"

Submitted by: Turner Industries Group LLC

Award of Merit

Petra Nova Post-Combustion Carbon Capture Sequestration Project

Submitted by: TIC-The Industrial Co. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc.

Award of Merit

Phillips 66 Terminal Expansion

Submitted by: BMZ Export Terminal Partners (Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Zachry Group)

Government/Public Buildings

Best Project

Seguin Public Library

Submitted by: Byrne Construction Services

Award of Merit

McKinney Aquatics Apex Centre

Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co.

Health Care

Best Project

Lackland Air Force Base Wilford Hall Ambulatory Care Center - Phases II and III

Submitted by: Skanska

Award of Merit

North Central Baptist Hospital Orthopedic Addition

Submitted by: Robins & Morton

Award of Merit

St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital Expansion

Submitted by: Turner Construction Co.

Higher Education/Research

Best Project

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine Academic Office Building and Parking Structure

Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co.

Award of Merit

Abilene Christian University Science Facilities

Submitted by: Hoar Construction

Award of Merit

Health Learning Building at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School

Submitted by: The Beck Group

Interior/Tenant Improvement

Best Project

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Interiors Build Out

Submitted by: Austin Commercial LP

Award of Merit

Stryker Regional Distribution Center

Submitted by: Structure Tone Southwest

Award of Merit

Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center

Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC

K-12 Education

Best Project

West High School / Middle School

Submitted by: Huckabee

Award of Merit

Ray Braswell High School

Submitted by: Balfour Beatty Construction

Landscape/Hardscape/Urban/Development

Best Project

Dallas Zoo Simmons Hippo Outpost

Submitted by: Turner Construction Co.

Manufacturing

Best Project

Daikin Texas Technology Park

Submitted by: Powers Brown Architecture

Award of Merit

Farmer Brothers Headquarters

Submitted by: EMJ Corp. and Faithful+Gould Inc.

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Developments

Best Project

1920 McKinney Office Building and Parking Garage

Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos. Inc.

Award of Merit

Granite Place at Southlake Town Square

Submitted by: Ridgemont Commercial Construction

Renovation Restoration

Best Project

Moody Gardens Aquarium Project

Submitted by: Gilbane Building Co.

Award of Merit

WATERMARK Baton Rouge, an Autograph Hotel

Submitted by: Gensler

Award of Merit

Vantage State Building

Submitted by: Lincoln Builders of Ruston Inc.

Residential Hospitality

Best Project

T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center

Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC

Award of Merit

Houston Marriott Marquis Hotel

Submitted by: Walker Engineering Inc.

Award of Merit

Pinnacle Bank Place

Submitted by: Jordan Foster Construction

Small Projects (under $10 million)

Best Project

The New Orleans Advocate

Submitted by: Palmisano

Award of Merit

Desire Street Ministries

Submitted by: DonahueFavret Contractors Inc.

Award of Merit

Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC)

Submitted by: Brookstone LP

Specialty Construction

Best Project

Chickasaw Nation Cultural Center and National Recreation Bridge

Submitted by: Manhattan Road & Bridge Co.

Award of Merit

The Driskill Hotel Balcony Repair and Restoration

Submitted by: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing

Sports/Entertainment

Best Project

Ford Center at The Star and Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

Submitted by: Manhattan Construction Co. and The Brandt Cos. LLC

Award of Merit

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Submitted by: Linbeck Group LLC

Water/ Environment

Best Project

West Bank and Vicinity, Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction (HSDRRS), Mississippi River Levee,

Submitted by: Conti Enterprises Inc.