ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Excellence in Safety Winners

ENR’s Excellence in Safety Award is now in its sixth year as part of the annual regional Best Projects competition. This year, ENR Texas & Louisiana is singling out eight projects for their outstanding safety records and job-site procedures.

Our safety judges reviewed more than 60 entries, considering many factors in their decisions, including a project’s overall safety program, OSHA recordable incident rate, lost time accident rate as well as total man hours on the job.

ENR Texas & Louisiana’s 2016 Excellence in Safety Award goes to the DOW CME "Crack More Ethane," submitted by Turner Industries Group.

Another seven projects were also selected to receive Excellence in Safety Awards of Merit.

ENR Texas & Louisiana will feature more about these projects, along with our other Best Projects winners in the October 16 print edition. Our safety winners will also be recognized at the Texas & Louisiana Best Projects Luncheon on Oct. 18 in Houston.

Congratulations to this year’s safety winners, listed below!

Excellence in Safety Award

DOW CME "Crack More Ethane"

Submitted by Turner Industries Group LLC

Award of Merit

Cypress Park High School

Submitted by Satterfield & Pontikes Construction

Award of Merit

Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments

Submitted by Jordan Foster Construction

Award of Merit

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Interiors Build Out

Submitted by Austin Commercial LP

Award of Merit

Memorial Hermann Cypress New Hospital Campus

Submitted by E.E. Reed Construction LP

Award of Merit

North Central Baptist Hospital Orthopedic Addition

Submitted by Robins & Morton

Award of Merit

Petra Nova Post-Combustion Carbon Capture Sequestration Project

Submitted by TIC-The Industrial Co. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc.

Award of Merit

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine Academic Office Building and Parking Structure

Submitted by Manhattan Construction Co.