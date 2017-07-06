ENR Texas & Louisiana Names 2017 Contractor of the Year

ENR Texas & Louisiana has selected Manhattan Construction Group as its 2017 Contractor of the Year. The firm, founded in 1896, maintains 12 offices throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas both directly and through its various subsidiaries, plus another five offices in Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Despite the slowdown that came in hand with low oil prices over the last year, particularly in Texas and Oklahoma, Manhattan has maintained steady performance throughout the region. The company continues to be a presence on major projects throughout the area, including the Trinity Terrace River Tower in Fort Worth; United Airlines's New Terminal C North at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston; the Oklahoma State Capitol Interior Renovation in Oklahoma City; the Muscogee Creek Nation's River Spirit Casino Phase II in Tulsa; Oklahoma State University's Spears School of Business in Stillwater; and the DFW Airport TRIP, Terminal B and E.

In 2016, Manhattan achieved more than 1.6 million work hours with zero lost work-day cases, with a reported 0.64 EMR for the year. Manhattan is an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2016 National Safety Excellence Award winner and a 2016 Associated General Contractors Construction Safety Excellence Award winner. The company also received the ABC STEP (Safety Training Evaluation Process) Diamond Award, the program’s highest safety honor, for the seventh consecutive year.

Beyond the jobsite, Manhattan continues its 120-year tradition of supporting the communities in which it builds. Some organizations to which team members have contributed include Toys for Tots, Dallas Bark and Build, Form Follows Fitness 5k, Rebuilding Together OKC, American Cancer Society Relay and American Heart Association Heart Walk.

