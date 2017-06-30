Sneak Peak at ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Top Contractors

ENR Texas & Louisiana's annual Top Contractors ranking will be published in the Aug. 7/14 issue. This year, more than 120 firms responded to the call for entries.
Check back in August, when we’ll rank these firms by revenue, by state and by market sector. For now, here's a preview of those companies in this year’s ranking, listed below in alphabetical order:
AECOM Hunt
Alberici-Flintco
Alston Construction
Ames Construction Inc.
Andres Construction Services LLC
Anslow Bryant Construction Ltd.
Archer Western Contractors
Austin Industries
Balfour Beatty US
Bartlett Cocke General Contractors
Beard Construction Group LLC
The Beck Group
Bilfinger Industrial Services North America Holding Inc.
Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC
Brasfield & Gorrie LLC
Broadmoor LLC
Brookstone LP
Byrne Construction Services
Cadence McShane Construction Co.
Cajun Industries LLC
Catamount Constructors
CB Central Builders Inc.
Clark Group
The Conlan Co.
The Conti Group
CORE Construction
CR Meyer
CRB Builders LLC
Crimson Building Co. LLC
D. Wilson Construction Co.
D.E. Harvey Builders Inc.
Dennis Group
DonahueFavret Contractors Inc.
DPR Construction
Drymalla Construction Company Inc.
Duke Construction
E.E. Reed Construction LP
EAS Contracting LP
EBCO General Contractor Ltd.
Embree Group of Cos.
EMJ Corp.
Engineered Structures Inc.
The FaverGray Co.
Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.
Flatiron Construction Corp.
Galaxy Builders Ltd.
Garney Holding Co.
Gibbs Construction
Gilbane Building Co.
Greenberry Industrial LLC
GROUP Industries LLC
Haydon Building Corp.
Hensel Phelps
Hill & Wilkinson General Contractor
HITT Contracting Inc.
Hoar Construction LLC
Holder Construction Co.
Infinity Contractors International Ltd.
ISC Constructors LLC
J.D. Abrams LP
Jay-Reese Contractors Inc.
JE Dunn Construction Group
Joeris General Contractors
Jordan Foster Construction LLC
Journeyman Construction Inc.
Kiewit Corp.
Kitchell Corp.
Kraemer North America LLC
Lane Industries Inc.
Layton Construction Co. LLC
Lee Lewis Construction Inc.
The Lemoine Co.
Linbeck Group LLC
Lincoln Builders Inc.
Manhattan Construction Group
MAPP
MC Construction Management Inc.
McCarthy Building Cos. Inc.
The McDonnel Group LLC
MEDCO Construction LLC
MW Builders Inc.
MYCON General Contractors
Northstar Builders Group
OHL USA Inc.
Orion Group Holdings Inc.
Palmisano
Pat Williams Construction LLC
PC Construction Co.
PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.
Pepper Lawson Construction LLC
Phillips/May Corp.
Pogue Construction Co. LP
Primoris Services Corp.
Ratcliff Cos.
Remedial Construction Services LP
Ridgemont Commercial Construction
Robins & Morton
Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
S & B Engineers and Constructors Ltd.
Satterfield & Pontikes Construction Inc.
Saulsbury Industries
Sedalco Inc., d.b.a. Sedalco Construction Services
SEMA Construction Inc.
Skanska
SpawGlass Holding LP
Speed Fab-Crete Corp.
Starcon International
Strike
Structure Tone Southwest, a Structure Tone Organization Company
Sundt Construction Inc.
Tellepsen
Trahan Construction
Triad Retail Construction Inc.
Tribble & Stephens Construction Ltd.
Turner Construction Co.
Turner Industries Group LLC
VCC Construction
Venus Construction
Walbridge
Warwick Construction
Webber LLC
Weis Builders Inc.
The Weitz Company
Wharton-Smith Inc.
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc.
Woodward Design+Build
The Yates Cos. Inc.
Zachry Construction Corp.
Zachry Group
Recent Comments
Way to go Stephen!!! So very proud of...
Congrats Tamara!!!
Question
Way to go Justin Davis, always knew you...
Congratulations to all. Will we see a list...