Sneak Peak at ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Top Contractors

ENR Texas & Louisiana's annual Top Contractors ranking will be published in the Aug. 7/14 issue. This year, more than 120 firms responded to the call for entries.

Check back in August, when we’ll rank these firms by revenue, by state and by market sector. For now, here's a preview of those companies in this year’s ranking, listed below in alphabetical order:

AECOM Hunt

Alberici-Flintco

Alston Construction

Ames Construction Inc.

Andres Construction Services LLC

Anslow Bryant Construction Ltd.

Archer Western Contractors

Austin Industries

Balfour Beatty US

Bartlett Cocke General Contractors

Beard Construction Group LLC

The Beck Group

Bilfinger Industrial Services North America Holding Inc.

Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC

Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

Broadmoor LLC

Brookstone LP

Byrne Construction Services

Cadence McShane Construction Co.

Cajun Industries LLC

Catamount Constructors

CB Central Builders Inc.

Clark Group

The Conlan Co.

The Conti Group

CORE Construction

CR Meyer

CRB Builders LLC

Crimson Building Co. LLC

D. Wilson Construction Co.

D.E. Harvey Builders Inc.

Dennis Group

DonahueFavret Contractors Inc.

DPR Construction

Drymalla Construction Company Inc.

Duke Construction

E.E. Reed Construction LP

EAS Contracting LP

EBCO General Contractor Ltd.

Embree Group of Cos.

EMJ Corp.

Engineered Structures Inc.

The FaverGray Co.

Ferrovial Agroman US Corp.

Flatiron Construction Corp.

Galaxy Builders Ltd.

Garney Holding Co.

Gibbs Construction

Gilbane Building Co.

Greenberry Industrial LLC

GROUP Industries LLC

Haydon Building Corp.

Hensel Phelps

Hill & Wilkinson General Contractor

HITT Contracting Inc.

Hoar Construction LLC

Holder Construction Co.

Infinity Contractors International Ltd.

ISC Constructors LLC

J.D. Abrams LP

Jay-Reese Contractors Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group

Joeris General Contractors

Jordan Foster Construction LLC

Journeyman Construction Inc.

Kiewit Corp.

Kitchell Corp.

Kraemer North America LLC

Lane Industries Inc.

Layton Construction Co. LLC

Lee Lewis Construction Inc.

The Lemoine Co.

Linbeck Group LLC

Lincoln Builders Inc.

Manhattan Construction Group

MAPP

MC Construction Management Inc.

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc.

The McDonnel Group LLC

MEDCO Construction LLC

MW Builders Inc.

MYCON General Contractors

Northstar Builders Group

OHL USA Inc.

Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Palmisano

Pat Williams Construction LLC

PC Construction Co.

PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.

Pepper Lawson Construction LLC

Phillips/May Corp.

Pogue Construction Co. LP

Primoris Services Corp.

Ratcliff Cos.

Remedial Construction Services LP

Ridgemont Commercial Construction

Robins & Morton

Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC

S & B Engineers and Constructors Ltd.

Satterfield & Pontikes Construction Inc.

Saulsbury Industries

Sedalco Inc., d.b.a. Sedalco Construction Services

SEMA Construction Inc.

Skanska

SpawGlass Holding LP

Speed Fab-Crete Corp.

Starcon International

Strike

Structure Tone Southwest, a Structure Tone Organization Company

Sundt Construction Inc.

Tellepsen

Trahan Construction

Triad Retail Construction Inc.

Tribble & Stephens Construction Ltd.

Turner Construction Co.

Turner Industries Group LLC

VCC Construction

Venus Construction

Walbridge

Warwick Construction

Webber LLC

Weis Builders Inc.

The Weitz Company

Wharton-Smith Inc.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc.

Woodward Design+Build

The Yates Cos. Inc.

Zachry Construction Corp.

Zachry Group