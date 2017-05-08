ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Design Firm of the Year

ENR Texas & Louisiana has selected Kimley-Horn as its 2017 Design Firm of the Year.

The company recorded about a $27 million increase in revenue in 2016 over 2015, all of which was organic, shifting the company up a few spots on this year’s regional Top Design Firms ranking, which will be published in June.

This growth was attributable to a number of factors, including the fact that the number of projects that Kimley-Horn is working on for TxDOT, numerous municipalities and other public sector clients has grown as funding for public sector infrastructure has increased, according to Aaron Nathan, the firm’s regional leader. On the private sector side, the number of residential and mixed-use projects continues to skyrocket as well, he adds.

Some of the firm’s recent projects include the $5B Mile in Frisco, Texas, the Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) for the City of Austin, Legacy West in Plano and Trinity Falls in McKinney.

The company was also named one of People Magazines first “50 Companies that Care” in 2017 and gives back through numerous charitable organizations, including Homes For Our Troops, Engineers Without Borders, Boys and Girls Club Building Industry Leaders Program, Dallas Children’s Charities and Habitat for Humanity.

For more on Kimley-Horn’s achievements, be sure to check out the June 12 issue of ENR Texas & Louisiana.