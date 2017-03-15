2017 Owner of the Year: CHRISTUS Spohn Health System

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System has been selected as ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Owner of the Year.

Each year, ENR’s regional editions select an owner to spotlight based on several criteria: the number and size of current projects under way and in development; sustainability goals; diversity; innovation; and reputation in the industry.

Past winners include Memorial Hermann Health System in 2016, Houston Methodist in 2015, the Texas Dept. of Transportation in 2014, Dallas Area Rapid Transit in 2013 and DFW International Airport in 2012.

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System is the largest hospital system in South Texas, with six hospital campuses and numerous clinics throughout Coastal bend. Additionally, the health care provider is consistently ranked as a regional health care leader and is nationally-recognized for several pioneering programs, including trauma, cardiac care, orthopedics, neurology, clinical excellence and oncology.

A $325 million master facility plan, PATH or People and Actions Transforming Healthcare, kicked off in 2015, expanding CHRISTUS Spohn's primary care network and ambulatory facilities, while also transforming the services the system delivers. This is the largest single investment in CHRISTUS Health’s history. In January 2017, the company opened its new 42,000-sq-ft Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center. Meanwhile, work is also underway at the $275 million CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline campus, which is a new 10-story Patient Care Tower that is set to open in early 2019.

Beyond the clinic, CHRISTUS Health consistently gives back in the local community through community partnerships, charity care, toy drives, educational events and fundraisers, and also brings health care to those who have travel or financial limitations with its CareVan. In 2015, the CareVan and community health and wellness team cared for more than 3,000 uninsured, underserved individuals in the local community.

Check out more about CHRISTUS Spohn Health System's work, achievements and more in the April 10 issue of ENR Texas & Louisiana!