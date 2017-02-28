Preview: ENR Texas & Louisiana's Preliminary 2016 Top Project Starts

In the upcoming April 10 print edition, ENR Texas & Louisiana will feature a list of the top 25 largest project starts in 2016 by total value from across the region, which now includes Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.
The preliminary list below includes the top 25 project starts from 2016 in alphabetical order, along with each project’s location. Be sure to look for more details on the final list of projects in our April issue.
Please remember that the following list is preliminary, and is subject to change as additional information becomes available prior to publication of the ranking. Also, because this ranking has been ordered according to total project value, those projects that were unable or unwilling to disclose their total project value have not been included.
Did we miss a project valued over $100 million that began construction in 2016? Please let us know by sending an email to Louise Poirier at poirierl@enr.com.
- Alpha Olefins Manufacturing Plant Expansion, Geismar, LA
- Austin Proper Hotel & Residences, Austin, TX
- Axiall Ethane Cracker Chemical Plant, Lake Charles, LA
- Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research at The Star, Frisco, TX
- Baytown Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) Plant, Baytown, TX
- CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Campus , Corpus Christi, TX
- Comanche Trail and Trans-Pecos Natural Gas Pipelines, From Waha to San Elizario (Comanche)/Presidio (Trans-Pecos), TX
- Granite Park VII, Plano, TX
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Legacy West Campus, Plano, TX
- Lake Charles Transmission Project, Lake Charles, LA
- Louis Armstrong International Airport North Terminal, New Orleans, LA
- Mary Kay Inc. Global Manufacturing and R&D Facility, Lewisville, TX
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Expansion, Rogers, ARK
- Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA
- Park District Dallas Commercial Mixed-use Development, Dallas, TX
- Petroleum Liquids Storage Terminal, Mt. Airy, LA
- Realignment of US 175 From IH-45 to Bexar Street , Dallas, TX
- San Pedro Creek Improvements Project, San Antonio, TX
- State Highway 288 – Toll Lanes in Harris County, US 59 to Brazoria County, TX
- The Irving Music Factory at Las Colinas, Irving, TX
- The Union Dallas, Dallas, TX
- The University of Texas at Dallas Engineering Building, Richardson, TX
- Trinity River Main Stem Pump Station and Pipeline, Kaufman County, TX
- US 181 Harbor Bridge Replacement, Corpus Christi, TX
- US 183 South, Austin, TX