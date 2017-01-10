Texas and Louisiana's 2017 Top Young Professionals Selected

After weeks of review, an independent panel of judges has selected ENR Texas & Louisiana’s Top Young Professionals for 2017. Formerly our Top 20 Under 40, this revised program honors a max of 20 honorees in each region, and limits the number of winners from a specific firm at three and no more than two honorees from one office. Submissions were only accepted from entrants aged 40 and younger.

Firms from across the region submitted approximately 50 entries into this year’s contest—from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. These individuals are then judged by three primary criteria: industry experience and education; career and industry leadership; and community service and involvement.

We’d like to thank our esteemed judging panel who reviewed every entry submitted and abstained from voting when any conflicts of interest arose. This year’s panel included: Brad Brown, President, Austin Commercial; Jing Johnson, President, Prism Renderings; and Jennifer Woodruff, Director of Marketing, Associated Builders & Contractors of Greater Houston.

Below, we’ve listed the 2017 Texas & Louisiana Top Young Professionals (in alphabetical order by last name). Please be sure to read more about these rising young professionals in the February 13 issue of ENR Texas & Louisiana. Congratulations to our winners!

Jason Adam, Senior Project Manager, Construction Excellence Team Leader, Joeris General Contractors, San Antonio

Scott Armstrong, Project Architect, Gensler, Dallas

Morena Arredondo, Project Manager, RPS Klotz Associates, Houston

Joey Cardwell, Vice President, Palmisano, New Orleans

Stephen Delgado, Principal / Owner, Texas Engineering Solutions, Austin, Texas

Steven Duong, AICP, Urban Resilience Program Director, AECOM, Dallas

Afsaneh (Anna) Farokhi, Commissioning Specialist IV, Commissioning & Turnover, Fluor, Baytown, Texas

Daniel J. Filer, Vice President Business Development North America, Ferrovial Agroman US Corp., Austin, Texas

Jacob Hernandez, PE, Associate/Team Leader/Project Manager/Civil Engineer, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc., El Paso, Texas

John Houser, Technical Designer, Gensler, Austin, Texas

Mimi Irvin, Innovation Technical Lead, Fluor, Sugar Land, Texas

Sharareh Kermanshachi, Assistant Professor, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Tamara J. Lindsey, Senior Associate in Construction Litigation, Coats Rose, New Orleans

Dave Lubitz, PE, Vice President, Aguirre & Fields LP, Austin, Texas

Jeremy Peters, Vice President - Civil Engineering and Surveying, Gessner Engineering LLC, College Station, Texas

Frank Pugsley, PE, Senior Associate, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc., Frisco, Texas

Laura Flannery Sachtleben, AIA, LEED AP BC+C, Principal, Stantec, Houston

Matt Vitek, Executive Vice President, Lee Lewis Construction Inc., Austin, Texas

Andrew Waterman, Vice President, Operations, Journeyman Construction Inc., San Antonio

Jason Weeks, Vice President & Division Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, Dallas