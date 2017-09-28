Zevin-alisa

Editor, ENR New York

ENR New York Announces Preliminary List of Top Specialty Contractors

Enclos_HYTA-121.jpg
New York and New Jersey Specialty Contractors worked on a number of high profile projects this year, such as 30 Hudson Yards, pictured. Photo courtesy of Enclos.
September 28, 2017
Alisa Zevin
Below is a preliminary list of ENR New York's Top Speciality Contractors. ENR New York will feature the region's annual list of Top Specialty Contractors, along with Specialty Contractor of the Year, in the November issue. The list will include contractors from New York and New Jersey, and will be ranked by revenue.

 

11400 Inc.

Allied Fire & Safety Equipment Company, inc.

ANRON AIR SYSTEMS, INC.

B & G Electrical Contractors of N.Y. Inc.

BAMCO inc.

Beach Electric Company, Inc.

Berlin Steel Construction Company

BUDCO Enterprises, Inc.

Clean Earth, Inc.

Comfort Systems USA

ComNet Communications, LLC

COORDINATED METALS INC.

DiGesare Group

EDM, LLC

E-J Electric Installation Co.

EMCOR Group, Inc.

Enclos Corp

EverGreene Architectural Arts

Five Star Electric Corp.

Fresh Meadow Mechanical Corp

Hatzel & Buehler, Inc.

High Concrete Group LLC

International Asbestos Removal Inc.

K. M. Simmons Inc.

KHS&S Contractors of New Jersey, Inc.

L. M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking Inc.

Lafayette Metal and Glass

Mastec, Inc.

MMC Contractors, Inc.

Moretrench

O'Connell Electric Company, Inc.

Perreca Electric Co., Inc.

Petillo, Inc.

R Baker & Son

Ruttura & Sons Construction Co., Inc.

Superior Gunite

Terra Millennium Corporation

Unity International Group

W&W Glass, LLC

