Zevin-alisa

Editor, ENR New York

ENR New York Announces Top Specialty Contractor of the Year

Enclos_220CPS-44.jpg
220 Central Park South. Photo Courtesy of Enclos.
September 8, 2017
Alisa Zevin
No Comments
Reprints

ENR New York has chosen Enclos as its Specialty Contractor of the Year. The firm will be profiled in the November issue of ENR New York, alongside the Top Specialty Contractor Survey.

Enclos is a facade engineering and curtainwall design company with projects all over the country. The firm reached number 4 on our preliminary list this year, and has worked on a number of prominent projects in New York City, including the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, 220 Central Park South and Columbia University's Jerome L. Greene Science Center. There will be more information about Enclos and the other Top Specialty firms on this year's list in the November issue of ENR New York.

Recent Comments

Motivating Workers

Comment to ENR New York Announces 2017 Top Young Professionals article

Congrats to my wonderful niece Kim Neuscheler, I'm so proud of you sweetie, keep up the great work, you make the women in this field proud, love Aunt Donna

location regarding empolyeement for different Construction sites?

Tom,&lt;br/&gt;&lt;br/&gt; I just read your article on work zone accidents in N.J. Very informational. Appreciate you taking the time. I also work in the road construction industry ( public, Ci...

Zevin-alisa

Editor, ENR New York

Post a comment to this article