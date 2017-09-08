ENR New York Announces Top Specialty Contractor of the Year

ENR New York has chosen Enclos as its Specialty Contractor of the Year. The firm will be profiled in the November issue of ENR New York, alongside the Top Specialty Contractor Survey.

Enclos is a facade engineering and curtainwall design company with projects all over the country. The firm reached number 4 on our preliminary list this year, and has worked on a number of prominent projects in New York City, including the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, 220 Central Park South and Columbia University's Jerome L. Greene Science Center. There will be more information about Enclos and the other Top Specialty firms on this year's list in the November issue of ENR New York.