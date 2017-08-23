ENR New York Announces Legacy Winner

ENR NY is pleased to announce that Gerard J. Carty, a 64-year construction industry executive who highlighted the challenges and rewards of often unseen and not well-understood heavy construction work in the NY-NJ region, and nationally, will receive the Legacy Award for 2017.

A former Walsh Construction Co. senior executive, he went on to become president and then executive director of The Moles, the professional association for this critical sector of construction, responsible for building everything from transportation tunnels and sewers to ports and building foundations.

Himself a 45-year Moles member, Carty served in its top staff role for more than two decades, a period of major growth and change for the group and for US infrastructure investment. The Moles, of which Carty now is Executive Director Emeritus, has more than 500 active members and has built a tradition of showcasing heavy construction achievement and careers to new generations of professionals.

The Legacy Awards are given annually by ENR regional editors to an individual who has achieved a lifetime legacy of service in design and construction, and who has given above and beyond to his or her profession and communities.

Carty will receive his award as part of an ENR-NY breakfast event on September 27 that will acknowledge this year’s regional Best Projects. The event will be held at the New York Hilton midtown, with registration open at 8AM.

For more information and to register, go to

http://www.enrbestprojectsawards.com/10-events/10-enr-new-york-new-york-city.html