CNY Group is ENR New York's Contractor of the Year

ENR New York has chosen CNY Group as its Contractor of the Year. The firm will be profiled in the July issue of ENR New York, alongside the Top Contractors list.
Founded in 2003, CNY Group is a New York City-based company active in several markets, such as hospitality and residential, commercial, office interiors, education, healthcare, biotech, retail and cultural, among others. The firm made great gains this year, reporting a revenue increase of 48% in 2016, according to the recent ENR New York Top Contractor survey. Currently, they are involved in projects such as The Crossing at Jamaica Station, a $400 million mixed-use development in Queens.
There will be more about CNY Group, as well as the other contractors on the list, in the next issue of ENR New York.
