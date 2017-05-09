ENR New York Announces Preliminary Top Contractors List

Regional renevue reported by the contractors for this year's ENR NY's Top Contractor list reached $24 billion, up 29% from last year's $18.6 billion. The increase can be partially attributed to a number of large projects currently underway, such as One Vanderbilt, Manhattan West and 99 Hudson Street. A full list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR NY July Issue. Below is a preliminary list of this year's top contractors, in alphabetical order:

AECOM Tishman AFG Group, Inc. ANRON AIR SYSTEMS, INC. Aurora Contractors, Inc. AvalonBay Communities Inc Barr & Barr, Inc. BBL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, LLC Bette & Cring, A Bette Company Brahma Group, Inc. Campus Construction Management Group China Construction America/Plaza Construction Clune Construction Company CNY Group Consigli Construction CRB Builders, LLC DPR Construction E.E. Cruz & Company, Inc. Epic Management, Inc. Ferreira Construction Co Inc Five Star Electric Corp. Gilbane Building Company Holt Construction Corp. HSC Builders & Construction Managers Hunter Roberts Construction Group, LLC IMC Construction Judlau Contracting, Inc. Kiewit Corporation KiSKA Construction, Inc. LeChase Construction Services, LLC Lendlease LPCiminelli, Inc. Navillus Contracting O'Connell Electric Company, Inc. Omnibuild Construction, Inc. PC Construction Company Perreca Electric Co., Inc. Picone Construction Corp. Procida Construction Corp Railroad Construction Company, Inc. RC Andersen LLC Schimenti Construction Company Shawmut Design and Construction Skanska USA Inc. Stalco Construction Structure Tone STV Sweetwater Construction Corp. T.G. Nickel & Associates, LLC Terminal Construction Corporation THE CIANBRO COMPANIES The Conti Group The Hayner Hoyt Corporation The Middlesex Companies The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Torcon, Inc. TRAYLOR BROS., INC. Triton Construction Company LLC Turner Construction Company VCC Construction Vericon Construction Company, LLC Walsh Construction Company Wohlsen Construction Company