ENR New York Announces Preliminary Top Contractors List

A look at this year's top construction firms.

navillus.jpg
A look at Manhattan West's Southwest residential tower. Photo Courtesy of Joel Woolhead.
May 9, 2017
Alisa Zevin
Regional renevue reported by the contractors for this year's ENR NY's Top Contractor list reached $24 billion, up 29% from last year's $18.6 billion. The increase can be partially attributed to a number of large projects currently underway, such as One Vanderbilt, Manhattan West and 99 Hudson Street. A full list with individual revenue and additional information about these firms will be featured in the ENR NY July Issue. Below is a preliminary list of this year's top contractors, in alphabetical order:

 

AECOM Tishman
AFG Group, Inc.
ANRON AIR SYSTEMS, INC.
Aurora Contractors, Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc
Barr & Barr, Inc.
BBL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, LLC
Bette & Cring, A Bette Company
Brahma Group, Inc.
Campus Construction Management Group
China Construction America/Plaza Construction
Clune Construction Company
CNY Group
Consigli Construction
CRB Builders, LLC
DPR Construction
E.E. Cruz & Company, Inc.
Epic Management, Inc.
Ferreira Construction Co Inc
Five Star Electric Corp.
Gilbane Building Company
Holt Construction Corp.
HSC Builders & Construction Managers
Hunter Roberts Construction Group, LLC
IMC Construction
Judlau Contracting, Inc.
Kiewit Corporation
KiSKA Construction, Inc.
LeChase Construction Services, LLC
Lendlease
LPCiminelli, Inc.
Navillus Contracting
O'Connell Electric Company, Inc.
Omnibuild Construction, Inc.
PC Construction Company
Perreca Electric Co., Inc.
Picone Construction Corp.
Procida Construction Corp
Railroad Construction Company, Inc.
RC Andersen LLC
Schimenti Construction Company
Shawmut Design and Construction
Skanska USA Inc.
Stalco Construction
Structure Tone
STV
Sweetwater Construction Corp.
T.G. Nickel & Associates, LLC
Terminal Construction Corporation
THE CIANBRO COMPANIES
The Conti Group
The Hayner Hoyt Corporation
The Middlesex Companies
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Torcon, Inc.
TRAYLOR BROS., INC.
Triton Construction Company LLC
Turner Construction Company
VCC Construction
Vericon Construction Company, LLC
Walsh Construction Company
Wohlsen Construction Company

