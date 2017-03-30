ENR New York Announces 2017 Preliminary Top Design List

This year’s ENR New York Top Design Firms survey features roughly 100 firms, reporting more than $4 billion in design revenue in 2016 in New York and New Jersey. That total represents an increase of nearly half a billion dollars from 2015, when New York design firms reported roughly $3.6 billion in revenue from work in the New York region. The annual Top Design Firms ranking will be featured in the next issue of ENR New York, along with additional information about the firms. Below is an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.
|
AECOM
|
AI Engineers, Inc.
|
AKF Group
|
Arcadis North America
|
ARORA and ASSOCIATES, PC
|
Arup
|
Atkins North America
|
Baskervill
|
BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers
|
BCA Architects & Engineers
|
Bergmann Associates
|
Beyer Blinder Belle, Architects and Planners, LLP
|
Boswell Engineering, Inc.
|
Cameron Engineering
|
Cardno
|
CetraRuddy Architecture DPC
|
CHA Consulting, Inc.
|
Collins Engineers, Inc.
|
Corgan
|
COWI North America, Inc.
|
CSArch Architecture|Engineering|Construction Management
|
CTA Architects
|
D&B Engineers and Architects, PC
|
DeSimone Consulting Engineers
|
Dewberry
|
DMR Architects
|
Erdman Anthony
|
FXFOWLE
|
Gannett Fleming
|
Gensler
|
Greeley and Hansen
|
Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)
|
Gruskin Architecture + Design, P.C.
|
Guidon Design Inc.
|
Haley & Aldrich
|
Haley & Aldrich
|
Hardesty & Hanover, LLC
|
Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
|
Highland Associates, PC Architecture Engineering Design
|
HKS, Inc.
|
HNTB Corporation
|
HOK
|
Jacob Feinberg Katz & Michaeli Consulting Group
|
Jaros, Baum & Bolles
|
JCJ Architecture
|
John Ciardullo, P.C.
|
Johnson and Urban, LLC
|
JRS Architect, P.C.
|
Kimley-Horn
|
Kleinfelder
|
KMB Design Group, LLC
|
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, PC
|
KS Engineers, P.C.
|
LaBella Associates, D.P.C.
|
LAN Associates
|
Langan
|
Loring Consulting Engineers, Inc.
|
Lothrop Associates LLP
|
Louis Berger
|
Louis Berger
|
M. G. McLaren, PC
|
M+W Group
|
Maser Consulting P.A.
|
MFS Engineers & Surveyors
|
MG Engineering D.P.C.
|
Michael Baker International
|
Middough Inc.
|
Montroy Andersen DeMarco/Montroy DeMarco Architects
|
Mott MacDonald
|
OBG
|
Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
|
Perkin+Will
|
Perkins Eastman
|
PS&S
|
RAND Engineering & Architecture, DPC
|
RKTB Architects, P.C.
|
Robert A.M. Stern Architects
|
Sam Schwartz Engineering, DPC
|
SEI Design Group
|
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
|
Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc.
|
Stantec
|
STV
|
SUPERSTRUCTURES Engineers + Architects
|
SWBR Architecture, Engineering & Landscape Architecture, PC
|
Syska Hennessy Group
|
T.Y. Lin International
|
T&M Associates
|
Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants P.C.
|
The S/L/A/M Collaborative
|
TPG Architecture
|
Urbahn Architects
|
Vanderweil Engineers
|
VHB
|
Wexler Associates
|
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
|
Woodard & Curran
|
WSP
|
YU & Associates
|
Zyscovich Architects
|