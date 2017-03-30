Zevin-alisa

ENR New York Announces 2017 Preliminary Top Design List

A look at New York and New Jersey's Top Design Firms

March 30, 2017
Alisa Zevin
This year’s ENR New York Top Design Firms survey features roughly 100 firms, reporting more than $4 billion in design revenue in 2016 in New York and New Jersey. That total represents an increase of nearly half a billion dollars from 2015, when New York design firms reported roughly $3.6 billion in revenue from work in the New York region. The annual Top Design Firms ranking will be featured in the next issue of ENR New York, along with additional information about the firms. Below is an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.

 

AECOM

AI Engineers, Inc.

AKF Group

Arcadis North America

ARORA and ASSOCIATES, PC

Arup

Atkins North America

Baskervill

BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers

BCA Architects & Engineers

Bergmann Associates

Beyer Blinder Belle, Architects and Planners, LLP

Boswell Engineering, Inc.

Cameron Engineering

Cardno

CetraRuddy Architecture DPC

CHA Consulting, Inc.

Collins Engineers, Inc.

Corgan

COWI North America, Inc.

CSArch Architecture|Engineering|Construction Management

CTA Architects

D&B Engineers and Architects, PC

DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Dewberry

DMR Architects

Erdman Anthony

FXFOWLE

Gannett Fleming

Gensler

Greeley and Hansen

Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)

Gruskin Architecture + Design, P.C.

Guidon Design Inc.

Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich

Hardesty & Hanover, LLC

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

Highland Associates, PC Architecture Engineering Design

HKS, Inc.

HNTB Corporation

HOK

Jacob Feinberg Katz & Michaeli Consulting Group

Jaros, Baum & Bolles

JCJ Architecture

John Ciardullo, P.C.

Johnson and Urban, LLC

JRS Architect, P.C.

Kimley-Horn

Kleinfelder

KMB Design Group, LLC

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, PC

KS Engineers, P.C.

LaBella Associates, D.P.C.

LAN Associates

Langan

Loring Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Lothrop Associates LLP

Louis Berger

Louis Berger

M. G. McLaren, PC

M+W Group

Maser Consulting P.A.

MFS Engineers & Surveyors

MG Engineering D.P.C.

Michael Baker International

Middough Inc.

Montroy Andersen DeMarco/Montroy DeMarco Architects

Mott MacDonald

OBG

Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Perkin+Will

Perkins Eastman

PS&S

RAND Engineering & Architecture, DPC

RKTB Architects, P.C.

Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Sam Schwartz Engineering, DPC

SEI Design Group

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc.

Stantec

STV

SUPERSTRUCTURES Engineers + Architects

SWBR Architecture, Engineering & Landscape Architecture, PC

Syska Hennessy Group

T.Y. Lin International

T&M Associates

Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants P.C.

The S/L/A/M Collaborative

TPG Architecture

Urbahn Architects

Vanderweil Engineers

VHB

Wexler Associates

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

Woodard & Curran

WSP

YU & Associates

Zyscovich Architects

 

