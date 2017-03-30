ENR New York Announces 2017 Preliminary Top Design List

This year’s ENR New York Top Design Firms survey features roughly 100 firms, reporting more than $4 billion in design revenue in 2016 in New York and New Jersey. That total represents an increase of nearly half a billion dollars from 2015, when New York design firms reported roughly $3.6 billion in revenue from work in the New York region. The annual Top Design Firms ranking will be featured in the next issue of ENR New York, along with additional information about the firms. Below is an alphabetical list of this year’s survey respondents.

AECOM AI Engineers, Inc. AKF Group Arcadis North America ARORA and ASSOCIATES, PC Arup Atkins North America Baskervill BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers BCA Architects & Engineers Bergmann Associates Beyer Blinder Belle, Architects and Planners, LLP Boswell Engineering, Inc. Cameron Engineering Cardno CetraRuddy Architecture DPC CHA Consulting, Inc. Collins Engineers, Inc. Corgan COWI North America, Inc. CSArch Architecture|Engineering|Construction Management CTA Architects D&B Engineers and Architects, PC DeSimone Consulting Engineers Dewberry DMR Architects Erdman Anthony FXFOWLE Gannett Fleming Gensler Greeley and Hansen Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) Gruskin Architecture + Design, P.C. Guidon Design Inc. Haley & Aldrich Haley & Aldrich Hardesty & Hanover, LLC Hargrove Engineers + Constructors Highland Associates, PC Architecture Engineering Design HKS, Inc. HNTB Corporation HOK Jacob Feinberg Katz & Michaeli Consulting Group Jaros, Baum & Bolles JCJ Architecture John Ciardullo, P.C. Johnson and Urban, LLC JRS Architect, P.C. Kimley-Horn Kleinfelder KMB Design Group, LLC Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, PC KS Engineers, P.C. LaBella Associates, D.P.C. LAN Associates Langan Loring Consulting Engineers, Inc. Lothrop Associates LLP Louis Berger Louis Berger M. G. McLaren, PC M+W Group Maser Consulting P.A. MFS Engineers & Surveyors MG Engineering D.P.C. Michael Baker International Middough Inc. Montroy Andersen DeMarco/Montroy DeMarco Architects Mott MacDonald OBG Pei Cobb Freed & Partners Perkin+Will Perkins Eastman PS&S RAND Engineering & Architecture, DPC RKTB Architects, P.C. Robert A.M. Stern Architects Sam Schwartz Engineering, DPC SEI Design Group Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Spiezle Architectural Group, Inc. Stantec STV SUPERSTRUCTURES Engineers + Architects SWBR Architecture, Engineering & Landscape Architecture, PC Syska Hennessy Group T.Y. Lin International T&M Associates Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants P.C. The S/L/A/M Collaborative TPG Architecture Urbahn Architects Vanderweil Engineers VHB Wexler Associates Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. Woodard & Curran WSP YU & Associates Zyscovich Architects