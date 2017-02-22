ENR New York Announces Preliminary List of 2016 Top Construction Starts

ENR New York will be publishing a list of some of the top 2016 starts in our next issue. Using Dodge Data & Analytics and past ENR issues as our primary resources, we have compiled a preliminary list, shown below in alphabetical order. If you’d like to submit a project for our list that broke ground in 2016 and is valued at over $50 million, please email zevina@enr.com with your suggestion.
1. 25 Kent Ave
2. 25 Park Row
3. 280 Richards Street
4. 565 Broome Street
5. 685 1ST AVE
6. 76 11th Ave
7. 9 DeKalb Ave
8. 99 Hudson Street
9. Aurobindo Pharma USA Research/Dev/Bldg Design/Build
10. City Point Apartment Building
11. Garvies Point Apartments (Phase 1)
12. Grand Central Terminal Station Caverns
13. JFK TWA Flight Center Hotel (Conversion)
14. LGA Airport Central Terminal Building Replacement P3 Project
15. Marriott Moxy Hotel Times Square (Conversion)
16. Montreign Resort and Casino
17. New Brunswick-Trenton High-Speed Upgrade
18. NY Methodist Hospital Expansion & Underground Parking
19.One Vanderbilt Tower Office Building
20. One Waterline Square Mixed Use Building
21. PSE&G Linden - Bayway 345kV Conversion Overhead (Phase 2)
22. Section 1/9 Final Cover & Closure - Fresh Kills Landfill
23. The Sewaren 7 Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant
24. Vassar Brothers Medical Center Patient Pavilion
25. WMC Ambulatory Care Pavilion
26. Yonkers Rising Mixed Use Development
