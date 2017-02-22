Zevin-alisa

Editor, ENR New York

ENR New York Announces Preliminary List of 2016 Top Construction Starts

A look at some of the region's top starts.

February 22, 2017
Alisa Zevin
ENR New York will be publishing a list of some of the top 2016 starts in our next issue. Using Dodge Data & Analytics and past ENR issues as our primary resources, we have compiled a preliminary list, shown below in alphabetical order. If you’d like to submit a project for our list that broke ground in 2016 and is valued at over $50 million, please email zevina@enr.com with your suggestion.

 

1. 25 Kent Ave

 

 

2. 25 Park Row

 

3. 280 Richards Street

 

4. 565 Broome Street

 

5. 685 1ST AVE

 

 

6. 76 11th Ave

 

 

7. 9 DeKalb Ave

 

8. 99 Hudson Street

 

9. Aurobindo Pharma USA Research/Dev/Bldg Design/Build

10. City Point Apartment Building

11. Garvies Point Apartments (Phase 1)

12. Grand Central Terminal Station Caverns

13. JFK TWA Flight Center Hotel (Conversion)

14. LGA Airport Central Terminal Building Replacement P3 Project

15. Marriott Moxy Hotel Times Square (Conversion)

16. Montreign Resort and Casino

17. New Brunswick-Trenton High-Speed Upgrade

18. NY Methodist Hospital Expansion & Underground Parking

19.One Vanderbilt Tower Office Building

20. One Waterline Square Mixed Use Building

21. PSE&G Linden - Bayway 345kV Conversion Overhead (Phase 2)

22. Section 1/9 Final Cover & Closure - Fresh Kills Landfill

23. The Sewaren 7 Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant

24. Vassar Brothers Medical Center Patient Pavilion

25. WMC Ambulatory Care Pavilion

26. Yonkers Rising Mixed Use Development

 

