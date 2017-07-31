Three Cranes Used to Lower new Tukwila Bridge in Place

It took three mobile cranes, including one of the largest mobile cranes in the country, working in a choreographed effort to successfully lower the new Tukwila Urban Center Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge across the Green River in July.

When complete and open in fall 2017, the 220-ft-long twin-tied arch structure will connect pedestrians and cyclists from the dense Southcenter area near Seattle with the Tukwila Station, a transit hub served by Amtrak, Sound Transit Sounder trains and Metro RapidRide. Southcenter serves as a retail and dining hub on the southern edge of Seattle.

For a video of the movement, follow this link, provided by LMN Architects.

SB Structures, LLC, leads the work as the general contractor on the $6.29 million project owned by the City of Tukwila. KPFF Consulting Engineers serves as the prime civil and structural consultant with architecture and urban design led by LMN Architects. Other companies on the project include KPG Interdisciplinary Design for landscape architecture, urban design, lighting and electrical; Landau Associates for permitting, environmental and geotechnical work; Watershed Science and Engineering for hydraulics; Universal Field Services for ROW; and Akana for construction management.

Funded through a mix of city, state and federal resources, the new bridge connects to the Green River Trail to the west and spans the river south of the Ramada hotel off West Valley Highway, connecting to Longacres Way and the Tukwila Station at 7301 Longacres Way.

As local media reports, a related project expected to both start and finish later in 2017 will add bike lanes and parking to nearby Baker Boulevard and improve sidewalk and trail to connect to the Green River Trail along Christensen Road.

With the major work of lowering the bridge into place on site, crews will now work to finish connections on site.

Follow Tim Newcomb on Twitter at @tdnewcomb.